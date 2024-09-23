Hennessey Launches Venom 800 Super Truck

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Hennessey’s 800 bhp and 757 lb-ft torque F-150 exceeds Raptor R performance capability

New Hennessey Venom 800 F-150 achieves 0-60 mph in 3.4 seconds and 11.7 second ¼ mile

With a three-year / 36,000-mile warranty, the Venom 800 features comprehensive performance upgrades, aggressive bodywork, carbon fiber enhancements, and Brembo brakes

Images:Hennessey Venom 800 F-150

Video:Hennessey Venom 800 Super Truck Video

SEALY, Texas, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hennessey, the Texas-based hypercar manufacturer and high-performance vehicle creator, has announced a more powerful and even quicker alternative to the Ford F-150 Raptor R – the Hennessey Venom 800 F-150.

Inundated by power-hungry customers unable to secure a Raptor R, the Hennessey team has responded with a package boasting 800 bhp @ 6,200 rpm and 757 lb-ft torque @ 4,100. The leap in performance enables 0-60 mph in just 3.4 seconds and an 11.7 second quarter mile time.

The Venom 800 truck pairs exterior and interior upgrades with additional enhancements to the suspension, wheels, tires and powertrain to deliver a formidable full-size super-truck packed with performance, capability, and signature Hennessey flair.

John Hennessey, company founder and CEO: “Demand for powerfully designed and engineered Hennessey trucks continues to grow strongly. Our new Venom 800 F-150 is the super truck that our clients have been asking for. Highly capable both on- and off-road, it offers the perfect combination of performance, utility, and luxury.”

To achieve the performance improvement, Hennessey’s engineers add a 3.0-litre supercharger, upgraded air-to-water intercooler, high-performance fuel injection, and high-flow air induction system alongside Hennessey’s proprietary engine management calibration, a dual-tip cat-back exhaust, and massive six-piston Brembo performance brakes.

Beyond its powerful performance and stopping ability, the Hennessey Venom 800 upgrade adds a six-inch BDS suspension lift with FOX coilovers, upgraded rear shocks, 20-inch Hennessey 10-spoke wheels, 35-inch off-road tires, front and rear steel ‘ Venom’ bumpers, and LED off-road lights integrated into the front bumper.