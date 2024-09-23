Henry Schein Named to FORTUNE® Magazine’s ‘Change the World’ List

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) announced today that it has been named to FORTUNE® magazine’s “Change the World” list, an annual ranking of companies that have had a positive social impact through activities that are part of their core business strategy. Henry Schein was recognized for its innovative emergency preparedness and response strategy in support of health care professionals, systems, and communities around the world.

To help enhance disaster relief, Henry Schein has continued to leverage its expertise and extensive network of Team Schein Members, supplier partners, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and public-private partnerships. The Company’s approach to ensuring the timely distribution of essential health care supplies to affected areas includes:

Donating and pre-positioning supplies (an effort supported by global supplier partners)

Partnering with stakeholders on disaster response

Catalyzing public-private partnerships to strengthen humanitarian response

Supporting health care professionals

“Henry Schein’s emergency preparedness and response efforts exemplify our founding commitment to corporate citizenship,” said Stanley M. Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein, Inc. “Since 1932, we have been guided by the belief that we can align our business strengths with society’s needs to effect positive change. On behalf of Team Schein, we are pleased to be named to FORTUNE® magazine’s ‘Change the World’ list along with an esteemed list of companies.”

This is the fourth time Henry Schein has been named to FORTUNE® magazine’s “Change the World” list. In 2018, Henry Schein was awarded for its efforts to expand access to oral health care for underserved populations around the world; in 2020, the Company was recognized for its role as co-founder and private sector lead of the Pandemic Supply Chain Network; and in 2022, the Company was honored for advancing health equity for individuals with disabilities.

FORTUNE® magazine’s “Change the World” list celebrates companies and leaders that embrace corporate purpose and recognize how it can add value to business and society. FORTUNE® evaluates the companies by measurable social impact, business results, degree of innovation, and corporate integration. To view the entire list, please visit: https://fortune.com/change-the-world/.

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With more than 25,000 Team Schein Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that help improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.

Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 300,000 branded products and Henry Schein corporate brand products in our distribution centers.

A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500® index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 33 countries and territories. The Company's sales reached $12.3 billion in 2023, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 11.5 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com/HenrySchein, Instagram.com/HenrySchein, LinkedIn.com/Company/HenrySchein, and @HenrySchein on X.