HHM HOTELS’ INDEPENDENT COLLECTION HOTELS & RESORTS EARN MICHELIN KEYS

Philadelphia, PA, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MICHELIN, the global authority on luxury and fine dining, has announced the second edition of its MICHELIN Key Hotels List with three standout Independent Collection Hotels & Resorts recognized amongst the best in the world. The Whitney Hotel, a stylish boutique hotel in Boston, earned 2 MICHELIN Keys, and The Rittenhouse, a historic landmark in Philadelphia, and The Plaza at Pioneer Park, a beloved historic hotel in El Paso, were each honored with 1 MICHELIN Key.

Four years in the making, the MICHELIN Key Hotels celebrates a curated selection of properties that offer exceptional experiences and services, as judged by Michelin’s expert inspectors. Hotels are evaluated on a range of criteria, including architecture and interior design, quality and consistency of service, overall personality and character, value for the price, and a significant contribution to the guest experience in a particular setting. The number of keys awarded reflects the hotel's level of excellence.

Dani Elhachem, COO of HHM Hotels, expressed his delight at the recognition, stating, "We are incredibly proud of these three properties for being recognized in the MICHELIN Key Hotels List. This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our teams, who consistently strive to provide our guests with exceptional experiences. We’re committed to upholding the highest standards of excellence across our portfolio and look forward to continuing to deliver unforgettable stays for our guests."

All three properties reflect the essence of Independent Collection Hotels & Resorts, offering guests locally-inspired experiences that showcase the vibrant character of their destinations. The Whitney Hotel, a chic boutique haven in Boston, seamlessly blends contemporary design with historic charm. The Rittenhouse, a timeless icon in Philadelphia, embodies refined luxury and impeccable service. The Plaza at Pioneer Park, a cherished landmark in El Paso, exudes warmth and a welcoming spirit, inviting guests to experience its rich history.

