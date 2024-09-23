HighRoads Appoints New Directors to Its Board

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

HighRoads, the leader in health plan product management technology, is pleased to announce the addition of Joe Marabito and Elena McFann to its Board of Directors. Each brings extensive experience in healthcare, health plan operations, and technology, reinforcing HighRoads’ commitment to driving innovation and growth for health plans.

“We are thrilled to welcome Elena and Joe to our Board,” said Brian Kim, CEO of HighRoads. “With their diverse backgrounds in healthcare and technology, they bring a deep understanding of what health plans need in today’s market. Their insights and experience will strengthen our ability to deliver innovative solutions that drive value for our clients and the industry.”

About Joe Marabito

Joe Marabito is an accomplished healthcare executive and strategist with leadership roles at renowned companies like Accenture, Express Scripts, and Elevance Health, as well as emerging innovators like NaviNet and Ingenious Med. Joe’s strong track record of driving growth and operational improvements combined with his expertise in identifying cutting-edge technologies will support HighRoads’ mission to advance product data management for health plans.

About Elena McFann

Elena McFann has over 30 years of experience leading managed care organizations, including Medicare businesses in Elevance Health and UnitedHealthcare. Elena’s strategic leadership and expertise in government programs, network strategy, and value-based care, along with her deep passion for improving healthcare quality and affordability, aligns with HighRoads’ focus on delivering greater operational efficiency and enhanced member experiences.

About HighRoads

At HighRoads, we believe there is a better way for health plans to bring products to market. We’re passionate about helping health plans master this critical capability, delivering value to both their accounts and members. Our team combines decades of experience working at and with health plans to create a powerful solution that drives growth and operational efficiency. To learn more, visit www.highroads.com.