“In this case, where jurors will be forced to determine whether Mr. Kohberger will live or die, Mr. Kohberger himself is essentially a piece of evidence to be examined and evaluated; every movement and expression is subject to analysis,” Taylor wrote in the filing.

Kohberger can’t conduct himself in a manner that aligns with “societal expectations of normalcy,” Taylor said, adding that there is an “unconscionable risk” he’ll be executed because of his neurological disorder rather than his culpability.

Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in an off-campus home in Moscow. The students were: Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene; Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Post Falls; and Ethan Chapin, 20, of Mount Vernon, Wash.