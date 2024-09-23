Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 24, 2024

HKO-WHL-Standings

AP News, Associated Press
WHL

All Times Local

Western Conference

B.C. Division

GPWLOTLSOLGFGAPts
Vancouver22000864
Prince George21010653
Victoria21010993
Kelowna10100350
Kamloops10100250

U.S. Division

GPWLOTLSOLGFGAPts
Portland220001054
Tri-City21010993
Wenatchee11000712
Spokane21100562
Seattle201104111
Everett10100340

Eastern Conference

East Division

GPWLOTLSOLGFGAPts
Saskatoon220001344
Brandon220001034
Prince Albert21010873
Regina21100472
Moose Jaw202006110
Swift Current202004130

Central Division

GPWLOTLSOLGFGAPts
Lethbridge22000524
Medicine Hat11000422
Red Deer10010121
Calgary00000000
Edmonton20200370

Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Friday's results

Moose Jaw at Brandon, 7 p.m.

Saskatoon at Swift Current, 7 p.m.

Regina at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Portland at Kamloops, 7 p.m.

Tri-City at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.

Spokane at Prince George, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's results

Seattle at Wenatchee, 6 p.m.

Swift Current at Saskatoon, 7 p.m.

Brandon at Regina, 7 p.m.

Lethbridge at Red Deer, 7 p.m.

Prince Albert at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Medicine Hat, 7 p.m.

Tri-City at Victoria, 6:05 p.m.

Vancouver at Everett, 6:05 p.m.

Spokane at Prince George, 7 p.m.

Portland at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's games

Calgary at Edmonton, 2 p.m.

Wenatchee at Seattle, 6:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Spokane, 6:05 p.m.

