HKO-WHL-Standings

WHL

All Times Local

Western Conference

B.C. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Kamloops 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Vancouver 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kelowna 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Victoria 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 Prince George 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 0

U.S. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Everett 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Portland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tri-City 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 Seattle 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wenatchee 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Spokane 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 0

Eastern Conference

East Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Brandon 1 1 0 0 0 5 2 2 Regina 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 0 Saskatoon 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 0 Prince Albert 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 0 Moose Jaw 1 0 1 0 0 2 5 0

Central Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Red Deer 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lethbridge 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 Swift Current 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 0 Medicine Hat 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Edmonton 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 Calgary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Friday's results

Moose Jaw at Brandon, 7 p.m.

Saskatoon at Swift Current, 7 p.m.

Regina at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Portland at Kamloops, 7 p.m.

Tri-City at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.

Spokane at Prince George, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's games

Seattle at Wenatchee, 6 p.m.

Swift Current at Saskatoon, 7 p.m.

Brandon at Regina, 7 p.m.

Lethbridge at Red Deer, 7 p.m.

Prince Albert at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Medicine Hat, 7 p.m.

Tri-City at Victoria, 6:05 p.m.

Vancouver at Everett, 6:05 p.m.

Spokane at Prince George, 7 p.m.

Portland at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.