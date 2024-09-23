Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 21, 2024

HKO-WHL-Standings

AP News, Associated Press
WHL

All Times Local

Western Conference

B.C. Division

GPWLOTLSOLGFGAPts
Victoria11000542
Vancouver11000432
Prince George10010341
Kelowna00000000
Kamloops10100250

U.S. Division

GPWLOTLSOLGFGAPts
Portland11000522
Spokane11000432
Tri-City10010451
Seattle10010341
Everett00000000
Wenatchee00000000

Eastern Conference

East Division

GPWLOTLSOLGFGAPts
Brandon11000522
Saskatoon11000412
Regina11000322
Prince Albert10010231
Moose Jaw10100250

Central Division

GPWLOTLSOLGFGAPts
Lethbridge11000312
Red Deer00000000
Medicine Hat00000000
Calgary00000000
Edmonton10100130
Swift Current10100140

Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Friday's results

Moose Jaw at Brandon, 7 p.m.

Saskatoon at Swift Current, 7 p.m.

Regina at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Portland at Kamloops, 7 p.m.

Tri-City at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.

Spokane at Prince George, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's results

Seattle at Wenatchee, 6 p.m.

Swift Current at Saskatoon, 7 p.m.

Brandon at Regina, 7 p.m.

Lethbridge at Red Deer, 7 p.m.

Prince Albert at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Medicine Hat, 7 p.m.

Tri-City at Victoria, 6:05 p.m.

Vancouver at Everett, 6:05 p.m.

Spokane at Prince George, 7 p.m.

Portland at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.

