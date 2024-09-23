HKO-WHL-Standings

WHL

All Times Local

Western Conference

B.C. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Vancouver 2 2 0 0 0 8 6 4 Prince George 2 1 0 1 0 6 5 3 Victoria 2 1 0 1 0 9 9 3 Kelowna 1 0 1 0 0 3 5 0 Kamloops 1 0 1 0 0 2 5 0

U.S. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Portland 2 2 0 0 0 10 5 4 Tri-City 2 1 0 1 0 9 9 3 Wenatchee 1 1 0 0 0 7 1 2 Spokane 2 1 1 0 0 5 6 2 Seattle 2 0 1 1 0 4 11 1 Everett 1 0 1 0 0 3 4 0

Eastern Conference

East Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Saskatoon 2 2 0 0 0 13 4 4 Brandon 2 2 0 0 0 10 3 4 Prince Albert 2 1 0 1 0 8 7 3 Regina 2 1 1 0 0 4 7 2 Moose Jaw 2 0 2 0 0 6 11 0 Swift Current 2 0 2 0 0 4 13 0

Central Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Lethbridge 2 2 0 0 0 5 2 4 Medicine Hat 1 1 0 0 0 4 2 2 Red Deer 1 0 0 1 0 1 2 1 Calgary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Edmonton 2 0 2 0 0 3 7 0

Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Friday's results

Moose Jaw at Brandon, 7 p.m.

Saskatoon at Swift Current, 7 p.m.

Regina at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Portland at Kamloops, 7 p.m.

Tri-City at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.

Spokane at Prince George, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's results

Seattle at Wenatchee, 6 p.m.

Swift Current at Saskatoon, 7 p.m.

Brandon at Regina, 7 p.m.

Lethbridge at Red Deer, 7 p.m.

Prince Albert at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Medicine Hat, 7 p.m.

Tri-City at Victoria, 6:05 p.m.

Vancouver at Everett, 6:05 p.m.

Spokane at Prince George, 7 p.m.

Portland at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's games

Calgary at Edmonton, 2 p.m.

Wenatchee at Seattle, 6:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Spokane, 6:05 p.m.