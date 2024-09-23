HKO-WHL-Standings

WHL

All Times Local

Western Conference

B.C. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Vancouver 2 2 0 0 0 8 6 4 Prince George 2 1 0 1 0 6 5 3 Victoria 2 1 0 1 0 9 9 3 Kelowna 1 0 1 0 0 3 5 0 Kamloops 1 0 1 0 0 2 5 0

U.S. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Portland 2 2 0 0 0 10 5 4 Tri-City 2 1 0 1 0 9 9 3 Wenatchee 1 1 0 0 0 7 1 2 Spokane 2 1 1 0 0 5 6 2 Seattle 2 0 1 1 0 4 11 1 Everett 1 0 1 0 0 3 4 0

Eastern Conference

East Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Saskatoon 2 2 0 0 0 13 4 4 Brandon 2 2 0 0 0 10 3 4 Prince Albert 2 1 0 1 0 8 7 3 Regina 2 1 1 0 0 4 7 2 Moose Jaw 2 0 2 0 0 6 11 0 Swift Current 2 0 2 0 0 4 13 0

Central Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Lethbridge 2 2 0 0 0 5 2 4 Medicine Hat 1 1 0 0 0 4 2 2 Red Deer 1 0 0 1 0 1 2 1 Calgary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Edmonton 2 0 2 0 0 3 7 0

Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Friday's games

Regina at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.

Swift Current at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.

Medicine Hat at Red Deer, 7 p.m.

Brandon at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Kamloops, 7 p.m.

Spokane at Wenatchee, 7 p.m.

Prince George at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Victoria at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's games

Calgary at Edmonton, 2 p.m.

Tri-City at Spokane, 6:05 p.m.

Wenatchee at Seattle, 6:05 p.m.

Brandon at Saskatoon, 7 p.m.

Prince Albert at Swift Current, 7 p.m.

Victoria at Kamloops, 6 p.m.

Red Deer at Medicine Hat, 7 p.m.

Portland at Everett, 6:05 p.m.

Sunday's games

Lethbridge at Calgary, 2 p.m.

Moose Jaw at Regina, 2 p.m.

Prince George at Wenatchee, 4 p.m.

Kelowna at Everett, 4:05 p.m.