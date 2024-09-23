HKO-WHL-Standings

WHL
All Times Local
Western Conference
B.C. Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Kamloops
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vancouver
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kelowna
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Victoria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Prince George
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
U.S. Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Everett
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Portland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tri-City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Seattle
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wenatchee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Spokane
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
Eastern Conference
East Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Brandon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
|Regina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Moose Jaw
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|Saskatoon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Prince Albert
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Red Deer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lethbridge
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Swift Current
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Medicine Hat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Edmonton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Calgary
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.
Friday's results
Moose Jaw at Brandon, 7 p.m.
Saskatoon at Swift Current, 7 p.m.
Regina at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Portland at Kamloops, 7 p.m.
Tri-City at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.
Spokane at Prince George, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday's games
Seattle at Wenatchee, 6 p.m.
Swift Current at Saskatoon, 7 p.m.
Brandon at Regina, 7 p.m.
Lethbridge at Red Deer, 7 p.m.
Prince Albert at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Medicine Hat, 7 p.m.
Tri-City at Victoria, 6:05 p.m.
Vancouver at Everett, 6:05 p.m.
Spokane at Prince George, 7 p.m.
Portland at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.