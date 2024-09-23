Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 24, 2024

HouseAmp Joins Forces with BOSSCAT™ to Offer Seamless Pre-Sell Home Improvement and Integrated ...

SEATTLE, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HouseAmp, the groundbreaking fintech firm empowering real estate brokers to offer homeowners financing for pre-sell renovations, staging, and more through its unique platform, announced today a new partnership with BOSSCAT™ Home Services and Technologies, the leading online home repair and renovation platform, to offer brokers, agents and homeowners more timely, high-quality repairs and renovations when preparing a home for sale.

HouseAmp Inc., Associated Press

SEATTLE, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HouseAmp, the groundbreaking fintech firm empowering real estate brokers to offer homeowners financing for pre-sell renovations, staging, and more through its unique platform, announced today a new partnership with BOSSCAT™ Home Services and Technologies, the leading online home repair and renovation platform, to offer brokers, agents and homeowners more timely, high-quality repairs and renovations when preparing a home for sale.

“BOSSCAT is known for doing great work and we love the service they provide for their clients,” says Rick Hennessey, CEO of HouseAmp. “We curate the top service providers for our brokerage partners and agents, so we are honored to welcome BOSSCAT on the platform as a partner. Agents want the best experience for their homeowner customers, and we know that BOSSCAT delivers!”

Real estate professionals and homeowners can access transparent and timely renovation quotes and quality services from BOSSCAT and independent financing options through HouseAmp.

“We are excited to launch this partnership with the industry-leading team at HouseAmp. This joint offering aligns with our mission to empower more choices for homeowners, investors and real estate professionals through innovative and customer-centric solutions,” said Min Alexander, CEO and Founder of BOSSCAT Home Services and Technologies.

About BOSSCAT

BOSSCAT Home Services and Technologies is the real estate platform reshaping homeownership by digitizing home inspection data for instant estimates and online ordering of repair, renovation, and maintenance services. Proprietary technology and exclusive access to proprietary data power the platform to deliver lifecycle services at scale through innovative products, process automation, and direct integration with industry partners. BOSSCAT's Instant Estimate technology is available in all 50 states and Canada. BOSSCAT is a licensed and insured general contractor offering turnkey repair and renovation services in select markets.

Learn more at BosscatHome.com.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

About HouseAmp

Unlike conventional options, HouseAmp offers a lightning-fast process where applications are completed in minutes and funding decisions are often within seconds of application at no cost to the brokerage or agent. Homeowners and Agents can use their favorite service professionals or easily access a curated marketplace of the top service providers in each region. HouseAmp ensures a seamless experience for agents, homeowners, and brokers alike. HouseAmp partners with the nation’s top lenders to provide a regulatory compliant offering per state.

 Learn more at HouseAmp.com.

Media Contacts:

media@houseamp.com | Brokerage Success Manager, HouseAmp

mark@BosscatHome.com | Chief Financial Officer, BOSSCAT

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6cfcdfe3-62c6-4336-a11a-6d8adacbca71

Advertisement
Related
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Accuracy Matters
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Local News & NorthwestOct. 2
House GOP opposes Prop 1 ballot initiative
Related
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Meetings
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Births
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Palouse School placed on lockdown Friday morning after hoax call
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Two people injured in Thursday night crash near Deary
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Local briefs
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy