SEATTLE, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HouseAmp, the groundbreaking fintech firm empowering real estate brokers to offer homeowners financing for pre-sell renovations, staging, and more through its unique platform, announced today a new partnership with BOSSCAT™ Home Services and Technologies, the leading online home repair and renovation platform, to offer brokers, agents and homeowners more timely, high-quality repairs and renovations when preparing a home for sale.

“BOSSCAT is known for doing great work and we love the service they provide for their clients,” says Rick Hennessey, CEO of HouseAmp. “We curate the top service providers for our brokerage partners and agents, so we are honored to welcome BOSSCAT on the platform as a partner. Agents want the best experience for their homeowner customers, and we know that BOSSCAT delivers!”

Real estate professionals and homeowners can access transparent and timely renovation quotes and quality services from BOSSCAT and independent financing options through HouseAmp.

“We are excited to launch this partnership with the industry-leading team at HouseAmp. This joint offering aligns with our mission to empower more choices for homeowners, investors and real estate professionals through innovative and customer-centric solutions,” said Min Alexander, CEO and Founder of BOSSCAT Home Services and Technologies.

About BOSSCAT

BOSSCAT Home Services and Technologies is the real estate platform reshaping homeownership by digitizing home inspection data for instant estimates and online ordering of repair, renovation, and maintenance services. Proprietary technology and exclusive access to proprietary data power the platform to deliver lifecycle services at scale through innovative products, process automation, and direct integration with industry partners. BOSSCAT's Instant Estimate technology is available in all 50 states and Canada. BOSSCAT is a licensed and insured general contractor offering turnkey repair and renovation services in select markets.

Learn more at BosscatHome.com.