How to Fight Absenteeism Before Schools Turn into Ghost Towns

Truancy is becoming an epidemic in American schools. In the 2022 school year, 41.7 million students were absent for more than 18 days. 1 While educators hoped that student attendance levels would improve after the pandemic, it remains far lower than pre-COVID. From 2018 to 2023, the rate of chronic absenteeism nearly doubled, from 15 to 26 percent. 2
When children miss school, they are more likely to fail, drop out or get suspended, and less likely to receive adequate nutrition or the special services they may need. 3
“The solution isn’t one-size-fits-all and we need to be flexible with our approach to dealing with absenteeism,” said Shellie Hanes, superintendent of Learn4Life, a network of 80+ public high schools that offers personalized instruction. “Each of our schools has at least one retention specialist that is part of a team that includes the student’s teacher, counselor, tutor, principal and other staff involved in their education.”
Hanes says that Learn4Life takes a three-pronged approach that has been successful in keeping their absenteeism rate far lower than most schools.
Learn4Life places a high priority on positive student-teacher relationships. When students feel connected to the adults at their school, they have better school attendance. 5 In a recent survey of its students, Learn4Life reported that almost 95 percent said they have a caring adult at their school they could go to for help. And 81 percent of students said they feel they belong at their school.
Engaging adolescents, especially those who have become disconnected and alienated from school, is not an easy task, but the integrated team approach is working for Learn4Life. For more information, visit www.Learn4Life.org.
