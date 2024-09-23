A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As text to image generative AI continues to gain momentum, the ability to craft effective prompts—concise, creative instructions for AI tools—is emerging as a key advantage for businesses looking to leverage AI for their visual content. While AI generated images have opened new possibilities to create unique visuals, the difference between good and great often comes down to the tool but also – the prompt.

Building on the recent launch of an updated model for its commercially safe generative AI services and tools, iStock, a leading e-commerce platform offering images, videos and illustrations to small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) and enterprises (SMEs), today unveiled the ultimate 10-step guide to help businesses of all sizes master the craft of prompting.

“Prompts are at the core of AI-driven creativity,” says Bill Bon, Senior Director of Creative Operations at iStock. “The right prompt with the right tool can turn a simple idea into a powerful visual that truly captures your creative vision. It’s not just about what you want to see; it’s about understanding how to communicate that vision to the AI tool in a way that yields the best results and ultimately create the right image for what you need.”

For the right project, AI-generated content offers SMBs and SMEs a way to unlock creative potential, streamline marketing efforts, and create time efficiencies. To unlock these benefits, iStock experts share a 10-step guide to help anyone build compelling prompts and get the most out of text-to-image generative AI tools:

Step 1: Protect Your Creativity

First things first. Ensure that the generative AI tool you’re using produces images you can use in your marketing and advertising materials. This means, choosing a tool that is commercially safe and provides legal protection for your outputs. This safeguards you from creating something that may include elements that are legally protected. AI tools should amplify your creativity, not expose you to risk.

Step 2: Start with a Clear Vision

Begin by visualizing the scene you want to create. Think of a basic noun, verb, and setting/location, and then build out your prompt with adjectives and descriptive phrases. The clearer your initial concept, the better the AI tool will translate it into a compelling image.

Step 3: Be Detailed and Specific

Don’t hesitate to create longer, more descriptive, and complex prompts. Generative AI thrives on detail. Approach your prompts as if you’re telling a story, using comma-separated keywords to enhance your narrative. Also, tools like iStock’s AI Generator, with its recent model updates, allow you to be incredibly detailed and see how your desired features come to life thanks to advanced upscaling and increased 4K generation capabilities.

Step 4: Describe the Scene's Environment

Mention the setting where the scene takes place. For example, if you want an outdoor scene, specify if it’s in a forest, on a beach, or in an urban environment. Also, consider where your vision is located; after all, a “forest” in Brazil is hardly the same as one in Washington state.

Step 5: Highlight Key Elements

Identify the main subjects or focal points of the image. If it's a person, describe their appearance, clothing, and expression. For objects, focus on their size, shape, and placement. Experiment with language, even if you like the first image you generate. Try different words and phrases to see how they alter the outcome.