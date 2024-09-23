Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 25, 2024

Howmet Aerospace Board Approves Common Stock Dividend

AP News, Associated Press

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

The Board of Directors of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) declared a dividend of 8 cents per share on the outstanding Common Stock of the Company, to be paid on November 25, 2024 to the holders of record of the Common Stock at the close of business on November 8, 2024.

About Howmet Aerospace Howmet Aerospace Inc., headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading global provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company’s primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and airframe structural components necessary for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged aluminum wheels for commercial transportation. With approximately 1,150 granted and pending patents, the Company’s differentiated technologies enable lighter, more fuel-efficient aircraft and commercial trucks to operate with a lower carbon footprint. For more information, visit www.howmet.com.

Dissemination of Company Information Howmet Aerospace intends to make future announcements regarding Company developments and financial performance through its website at www.howmet.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240925778653/en/

CONTACT: Investor Contact

Paul T. Luther

(412) 553-1950

Paul.Luther@howmet.comMedia Contact

Rob Morrison

(412) 553-2666

rob.morrison@howmet.com

SOURCE: Howmet Aerospace Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/25/2024 05:30 PM/DISC: 09/25/2024 05:32 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240925778653/en

