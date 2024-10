HSBC Bank USA, N.A. and Affiliates Reduces Prime and Reference Rate

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

HSBC Bank USA, N.A., and its affiliates announced today that they have reduced their prime and reference rate from 8.50% to 8.00%, effective tomorrow.

About HSBC

HSBC USA Inc. ("HUSI") is a Maryland corporation and its principal business is to act as a holding company for its subsidiaries including HSBC Bank USA, N.A. Through HSBC Bank USA, N.A. and its subsidiaries, HUSI offers a full range of traditional banking products and services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, small businesses, corporations, institutions and governments. HSBC USA Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of HSBC North America Holdings Inc.

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of HSBC, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 60 countries and territories. With assets of US$2,975bn at 30 June 2024, HSBC is one of the world’s largest banking and financial services organizations.

