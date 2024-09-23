HubSpot and Amplitude Join Forces to Bolster Product-led Growth

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

Today at INBOUND 2024, Amplitude, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPL), a leading digital analytics platform, and HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE: HUBS), the customer platform for scaling companies, announced a global strategic partnership to help Go To Market (GTM) teams close more deals.

HubSpot's Smart CRM offers a comprehensive, customizable company record, allowing marketing, sales, and service teams to have a single, unified view of the customer. However, most GTM teams still struggle to understand how customers are using their products. They don't know which users are most engaged, when they're ready to upgrade, or why they're struggling.

Now, teams can combine the power of HubSpot and Amplitude's customer behavior data to drive growth. Marketers can leverage HubSpot's enhanced Lead Scoring with Amplitude insights baked in, enabling them to serve up better leads to sales and build more targeted marketing campaigns. Sales and Customer Success teams can use HubSpot's Customer Health Scoring to understand the right time for expansions and mitigate the risk of customer churn. With behavioral insights infused into every customer touchpoint, your entire GTM organization can produce better results.

"HubSpot customers have told us they want better visibility into user behavior in their products. They know this data is key to accelerating growth," said Andy Pitre, Executive Vice President of Product at HubSpot. "Our partnership with Amplitude delivers the context organizations need to be successful. When marketing, sales, and support teams are aligned, they can drive better results."

With HubSpot and Amplitude's expanded integration, GTM teams can easily track product usage alongside traditional CRM data. Before, product and marketing data were disconnected, making it impossible to deliver personalized experiences at scale. Now, joint customers can see Amplitude charts in their HubSpot dashboards and target customer cohorts based on product usage or other key buying signals. This empowers teams to engage users with the right message at the right time. Teams can also bring HubSpot data into Amplitude to understand marketing campaign performance. Joint customer UserGuiding says the integration between Amplitude and HubSpot has significantly boosted its sales conversions, while also delivering operational gains.

"We want to help every company achieve their growth goals, and that starts with unlocking the power of their products," said Francois Ajenstat, Chief Product Officer at Amplitude. "Product-led growth is the most efficient way to drive revenue, but it's not easy to pull off. Amplitude and HubSpot are changing that. Instead of wasting time on the wrong leads and the wrong campaigns, teams can use product behavior signals to upsell, convert, and retain more customers."

It's now easier and faster for HubSpot customers to install and get value from Amplitude as well. With one line of code and no learning curve, anyone can get up and running in a matter of minutes. Amplitude is also natively integrated into the HubSpot App Marketplace. As a HubSpot Certified App, Amplitude meets HubSpot's security, privacy, reliability, performance, usability, accessibility, and value standards.

"Marketing campaigns are notoriously difficult to measure, and email open rates aren't enough. We want to understand how campaigns influence customer behavior in the product and affect key metrics like retention and revenue growth," said Anas Masood, Growth Product Manager at Polly. "Amplitude and HubSpot are making this possible. When product and marketing data are unified, we can create a more cohesive and personalized experience for our users."

Learn more about HubSpot and Amplitude's partnership here.

