Go-to-market teams—marketing, sales, and service—hold the keys to customer happiness, revenue generation, and ultimately business growth. But today, GTM teams are struggling to keep up, let alone drive growth.
In fact, most GTM teams:
At INBOUND 2024 and in its Fall 2024 Spotlight, HubSpot revealed how it’s changing this reality for marketing, sales, and service teams by doubling down on making its customer platform easy, fast, and unified. Everything is built so that GTM teams can unlock growth for their businesses.
Featured releases include:
Across all launches, HubSpot is doubling down on easy, fast and unified because this combination is proven to lead to growth: 89% of customers with a unified platform use it daily across marketing, sales, and service* to generate 107% more leads, close 35% more deals, increase ticket resolution by 28%.** And 8 out of 10 HubSpot customers see a return on investment in 3 months or less.*
Finally, on stage at INBOUND, HubSpot Co-Founder and CTO, Dharmesh Shah, also announced agent.ai, the first professional network for AI agents. With agent.ai, anyone can sign up to use the Agent Builder, a feature that makes it easy to build agents from scratch. These agents become part of the agent.ai network, and can be hired to perform complex tasks across marketing, sales, and service, like analyzing competitors, completing SEO research, or helping validate domain ideas. Already, agent.ai has over 47,000 users and more than 1,700 builders signed up to create agents of their own.
“We want to make it exceptionally easy to not only use agents but build and distribute them on our network,” said Dharmesh Shah, Co-Founder and CTO of HubSpot. “Just as Apple said ‘there’s an app for that,’ we say: ‘there’s an agent for that.’ We’re excited to develop HubSpot’s agent ecosystem, and we invite developers to come build the next-generation customer platform with us.”
Visit the Fall 2024 Spotlight here.
*HubSpot proprietary research **HubSpot customer data, 2024
