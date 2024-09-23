TALLAHASSEE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

U-Haul is offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box portable container use to people in the path of soon-to-be Hurricane Helene, projected as a major storm that will make landfall Thursday along Florida’s Gulf Coast.

In anticipation of Hurricane Helene, U-Haul is offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box container usage at 241 stores across much of Florida, Georgia and Alabama. The disaster relief program is available to anyone who stands to be impacted by this major storm. (Photo: Business Wire)

Helene is forecasted to bring life-threatening storm surges, heavy rains and damaging winds to parts of the South. Models indicate the storm could center on Florida’s Big Bend region before moving into Georgia and eastern Alabama. Flooding is likely along Florida’s panhandle and western coastline.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for 61 counties, and residents should be on alert for potential evacuations. Access to dry and secure self-storage and mobile storage containers can be essential for the communities before and after natural disasters.

Nineteen U-Haul Companies have preemptively made 241 facilities available across Florida (136 stores), Georgia (70 stores) and Alabama (35 stores) to offer a month of free storage services, allowing those making hurricane preparations access to the disaster relief program in addition to people who will need help after the storm.

The free offer applies to new self-storage and U-Box rentals and is based on availability at each individual Company-owned and -operated location. Please reference the cities below with participating stores and contact your nearest U-Haul office to arrange 30 days of free storage services:

FLORIDA

U-Haul Co. of Clearwater (18 Stores)

(727) 288-9919

Participating store locations: Clearwater, Largo, New Port Richey, Palm Harbor, Pinellas Park, Port Richey, Seminole, St. Petersburg

U-Haul Co. of East Orlando (11 Stores)

(407) 208-2996

Participating store locations: Kissimmee, Orlando

U-Haul Co. of East Tampa/Lakeland (6 Stores)

(813) 655-4434

Participating store locations: Brandon, Lake Wales, Lakeland, Tampa, Thonotosassa

U-Haul Co. of Gainesville (15 Stores)

(352) 377-7311

Participating store locations: Brooksville, Eustis, Gainesville, Hudson, Leesburg, Ocala, Spring Hill

U-Haul Co. of Jacksonville (15 Stores)

(904) 781-9404

Participating store locations: Atlantic Beach, Fernandina Beach, Jacksonville, Neptune Beach, St. Augustine

U-Haul Co. of North Orlando (13 Stores)

(407) 578-1344

Participating store locations: Altamonte Springs, Apopka, Daytona Beach, Debary, Longwood, New Smyrna Beach, Orange City, Orlando, Sanford, Winter Park

U-Haul Co. of Tallahassee (14 Stores)

(866) 723-3056

Participating store locations: Jacksonville, Middleburg, Orange Park, Tallahassee

U-Haul Co. of West Orlando (8 Stores)

(407) 240-9982

Participating store locations: Clermont, Haines City, Kissimmee, Ocoee, Orlando

U-Haul Co. of West Tampa (13 Stores)

(813) 247-5016

Participating store locations: Odessa, Oldsmar, Tampa

U-Haul Co. of Western Florida (13 Stores)

(941) 359-2413

Participating store locations: Bradenton, Fort Myers, Naples, North Fort Myers, North Port, Palmetto, Port Charlotte, Sarasota, Sebring

GEORGIA

U-Haul Co. of Atlanta North (13 Stores)

(770) 926-1340