Local News & NorthwestSeptember 24, 2024

Hurricane Helene Prep: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage at 241 Locations

AP News, Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

U-Haul is offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box portable container use to people in the path of soon-to-be Hurricane Helene, projected as a major storm that will make landfall Thursday along Florida’s Gulf Coast.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924118449/en/

In anticipation of Hurricane Helene, U-Haul is offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box container usage at 241 stores across much of Florida, Georgia and Alabama. The disaster relief program is available to anyone who stands to be impacted by this major storm. (Photo: Business Wire)

Helene is forecasted to bring life-threatening storm surges, heavy rains and damaging winds to parts of the South. Models indicate the storm could center on Florida’s Big Bend region before moving into Georgia and eastern Alabama. Flooding is likely along Florida’s panhandle and western coastline.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for 61 counties, and residents should be on alert for potential evacuations. Access to dry and secure self-storage and mobile storage containers can be essential for the communities before and after natural disasters.

Nineteen U-Haul Companies have preemptively made 241 facilities available across Florida (136 stores), Georgia (70 stores) and Alabama (35 stores) to offer a month of free storage services, allowing those making hurricane preparations access to the disaster relief program in addition to people who will need help after the storm.

The free offer applies to new self-storage and U-Box rentals and is based on availability at each individual Company-owned and -operated location. Please reference the cities below with participating stores and contact your nearest U-Haul office to arrange 30 days of free storage services:

FLORIDA

U-Haul Co. of Clearwater (18 Stores)

(727) 288-9919

Participating store locations: Clearwater, Largo, New Port Richey, Palm Harbor, Pinellas Park, Port Richey, Seminole, St. Petersburg

U-Haul Co. of East Orlando (11 Stores)

(407) 208-2996

Participating store locations: Kissimmee, Orlando

U-Haul Co. of East Tampa/Lakeland (6 Stores)

(813) 655-4434

Participating store locations: Brandon, Lake Wales, Lakeland, Tampa, Thonotosassa

U-Haul Co. of Gainesville (15 Stores)

(352) 377-7311

Participating store locations: Brooksville, Eustis, Gainesville, Hudson, Leesburg, Ocala, Spring Hill

U-Haul Co. of Jacksonville (15 Stores)

(904) 781-9404

Participating store locations: Atlantic Beach, Fernandina Beach, Jacksonville, Neptune Beach, St. Augustine

U-Haul Co. of North Orlando (13 Stores)

(407) 578-1344

Participating store locations: Altamonte Springs, Apopka, Daytona Beach, Debary, Longwood, New Smyrna Beach, Orange City, Orlando, Sanford, Winter Park

U-Haul Co. of Tallahassee (14 Stores)

(866) 723-3056

Participating store locations: Jacksonville, Middleburg, Orange Park, Tallahassee

U-Haul Co. of West Orlando (8 Stores)

(407) 240-9982

Participating store locations: Clermont, Haines City, Kissimmee, Ocoee, Orlando

U-Haul Co. of West Tampa (13 Stores)

(813) 247-5016

Participating store locations: Odessa, Oldsmar, Tampa

U-Haul Co. of Western Florida (13 Stores)

(941) 359-2413

Participating store locations: Bradenton, Fort Myers, Naples, North Fort Myers, North Port, Palmetto, Port Charlotte, Sarasota, Sebring

GEORGIA

U-Haul Co. of Atlanta North (13 Stores)

(770) 926-1340

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Participating store locations: Alpharetta, Buford, Canton, Cumming, Jasper, Lawrenceville, Lilburn, Norcross, Rome, Snellville, Woodstock

U-Haul Co. of Atlanta West (12 Stores)

(678) 608-4146

Participating store locations: Atlanta, Carrollton, Dallas, Douglasville, Kennesaw, Marietta, Smyrna

U-Haul Co. of Central Georgia (10 Stores)

(404) 332-3180

Participating store locations: Atlanta, Chamblee, College Park, Decatur, Forest Park

U-Haul Co. of Georgia Northeast (11 Stores)

(678) 707-8383

Participating store locations: Athens, Buford, Clarkston, Conyers, Decatur, Oakwood, Snellville, Stone Mountain

U-Haul Co. of Southern Georgia (11 Stores)

(706) 569-3372

Participating store locations: Albany, Brunswick, Columbus, Kathleen, Macon, Warner Robins

U-Haul Co. of Western Georgia (13 Stores)

(404) 767-0431

Participating store locations: College Park, Jonesboro, McDonough, Morrow, Newnan, Peachtree City, Riverdale, Stockbridge

ALABAMA

U-Haul Co. of Central Alabama (16 Stores)

(205) 979-3013

Participating store locations: Auburn, Birmingham, Dothan, Enterprise, Montgomery, Pelham, Prattville, Vestavia Hills

U-Haul Co. of Northern Alabama (14 Stores)

(256) 217-9696

Participating store locations: Birmingham, Decatur, Florence, Fultondale, Gadsden, Huntsville, Oxford, Tuscaloosa

U-Haul Co. of S. Alabama (15 Stores; 10 in Florida)

(800) 633-6819

Participating store locations: Foley, Fort Walton Beach (FL), Milton (FL), Mobile, Panama City (FL), Pensacola (FL)

In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

About U-HAUL

Founded in 1945, U-Haul is the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers with more than 23,000 rental locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. The U-Haul app makes it easy for customers to use U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 to access trucks anytime through the self-dispatch and -return options on their smartphones with our patented Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to 192,000 trucks, 138,700 trailers and 39,500 towing devices. U-Haul is the third largest self-storage operator in North America with 1,024,000 rentable units and 88.5 million square feet of self-storage space at Company-owned and -managed facilities. U-Haul is the top retailer of propane in the U.S. and the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. Get the U-Haul app from theApp StoreorGoogle Play.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924118449/en/

CONTACT: Sydney Ellis

Jeff Lockridge

E-mail:publicrelations@uhaul.com

Phone: 602-263-6981

Website:uhaul.com

KEYWORD: ALABAMA GEORGIA FLORIDA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: NATURAL DISASTERS CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY ENVIRONMENT OTHER TRANSPORT TRUCKING LOGISTICS/SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT TRANSPORT RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE

SOURCE: U-Haul Holding Company

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/24/2024 04:24 PM/DISC: 09/24/2024 04:24 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924118449/en

