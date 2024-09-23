CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) today announced the opening of Hyatt Centric Delfina Santa Monica, marking the Hyatt Centric lifestyle brand’s sixth hotel in California and the 101 st Hyatt hotel in the Golden State.

Primely located in one of Los Angeles’ most iconic beach destinations—the hotel is just steps away from the renowned Santa Monica Pier, Third Street Promenade, Venice Beach Boardwalk and retail district. Hyatt Centric Delfina Santa Monica is a launchpad for savvy, adventurous travelers to explore and discover the best of coastal Los Angeles. The property is now a part of Hyatt’s award-winning World of Hyatt loyalty program, allowing members the opportunity to earn and redeem points on stays at the hotel and across the World of Hyatt portfolio. Hyatt Centric Delfina Santa Monica will continue to be managed by Viceroy Hotel Group, an operating division of Highgate.

The hotel is expected to soon undergo a $16 million refurbishment, bringing a fresh, modern touch to its 315 well-appointed and stylish guest rooms. The refresh will also reimagine the property’s dining experience, with an all-new three-meal restaurant and bar, while revitalizing nearly 15,000 sq. ft. of meeting space – including a stunning 4,500 sq. ft. roof-top ballroom offering panoramic ocean views. The updates will extend to the lobby and guest arrival area, creating a welcoming entry for guests. Additionally, the full-service hotel boasts an inviting fitness facility, including an outdoor pool and whirlpool, ensuring a comprehensive and influential guest experience.

The refresh of Hyatt Centric Delfina Santa Monica is slated to begin this fall, with a carefully phased approach so at to not disrupt operations during the improvements.

“We are committed to growing Hyatt’s brand presence in the leisure and lifestyle segment, and our latest Hyatt Centric hotel opening in a key market like Los Angeles demonstrates our focus on destinations that resonate most with our guests and World of Hyatt members,” said Mike Waddell, senior vice president global franchise operations at Hyatt. “As the first Hyatt hotel in Santa Monica, this lifestyle property not only celebrates the area’s vibrant culture but also offers our guests an opportunity to explore one of Los Angeles’ most iconic coastal destinations. True to the Hyatt Centric brand, the hotel is excited to welcome visitors to a space that creates connection and inspires discovery.”

​​"We are excited to continue the hotel’s legacy as a premier destination in Santa Monica," said Mike Walsh, Chief Operating Officer of Viceroy Hotel Group. "This property has long been a staple in the neighborhood, and we look forward to its next chapter through a new look and feel as Hyatt Centric Delfina Santa Monica."

Hyatt Centric Delfina Santa Monica joins Hyatt’s existing portfolio of lifestyle hotels in the Los Angeles market, including Hotel Figueroa, part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt in downtown Los Angeles; Dream Hollywood; Thompson Hollywood; tommie Hollywood, a JDV by Hyatt hotel; Andaz West Hollywood; and The Shay, part of The Destination by Hyatt brand in Culver City; as well as multiple Hyatt Regency, Hyatt House, and Hyatt Place properties. This opening also celebrates the Hyatt Centric brand’s intentional growth in one of the most in-demand travel markets in California and joins the brand’s five other hotels throughout the state in Long Beach, Santa Clara, Mountain View, San Francisco, and Sacramento.

Starting today, World of Hyatt members have the opportunity to experience Santa Monica in style and earn points to use toward free nights, dining, well-being experiences, and more.

To celebrate the hotel joining the Hyatt family, Hyatt Centric Delfina Santa Monica will offer guests 15% off when staying a minimum of one qualifying night between September 18, 2024 - October 31, 2025, with code “15OFF”. World of Hyatt members receive a 17% discount with code “MBRS15”. To redeem this welcome offer, the reservation must be booked from August 26, 2024 - October 31, 2024. Terms apply.

For further information and to learn more about the Hyatt Centric brand and the property, please visit the website.

