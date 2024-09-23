I Squared Announces Radhika Fox as Senior Policy Advisor

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2024--

I Squared Capital, a leading independent global infrastructure investment manager, announced today that Radhika Fox, an environmental and water infrastructure expert, is joining the firm as a Senior Policy Advisor.

Radhika will provide strategic advice on environmental infrastructure, with an emphasis on water policy and regulation. Most recently, Radhika served as the Assistant Administrator for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Water. In this role, she served as chief advisor to the EPA Administrator and White House on domestic water resources and water infrastructure matters. Radhika led the development of the water pillar of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for the EPA, where she successfully secured a $50 billion appropriation, the single largest federal investment in water. Radhika also led the water policy and regulatory agenda for the EPA, and directed all initiatives focused on climate change, sustainability, and environmental justice for the Office of Water.

Sadek Wahba, Chairman and Managing Partner at I Squared, said, "Access to clean and plentiful water is under threat globally, necessitating immediate action. Private capital can play a vital role in addressing this pressing issue. As a renowned water policy expert, Radhika is a valuable champion for this cause. Her expertise will greatly benefit our portfolio companies working to resolve critical challenges, including ensuring safe drinking water, modernizing aging infrastructure, and mitigating the impacts of climate change."

Commenting on her appointment, Radhika Fox said, "I am excited to join a firm that recognizes the importance of creating more sustainable water infrastructure. Our current water resources and systems face rising threats from natural disasters, growing populations, and antiquated infrastructure, which makes it critical to invest in innovative solutions. I’m looking forward to working with the talented team at I Squared to find sustainable solutions that will last for future generations."

Radhika will work with current I Squared portfolio companies and will provide consultation to our investment teams globally on water projects and issues.

Prior to joining the EPA, Ms. Fox served as the Chief Executive Officer for the US Water Alliance, a non-partisan network that unites diverse stakeholders on common-ground solutions to the nation’s pressing environmental, water and climate challenges. Her career in water began at the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission – a public agency that provides water, wastewater, stormwater, and electric power services to over 2.6 million people in the San Francisco Bay Area. Radhika holds a bachelor’s degree from Columbia University and a master’s degree in city and regional planning from the University of California, Berkeley.

About I Squared I Squared is a leading independent global infrastructure investor with over $40 billion in assets under management. We are known for the development of investment platforms in infrastructure projects where we start small and grow big. We use global insights and deep local intelligence to solve complex problems, foster smarter businesses, serve local communities, and invest in a more sustainable future to provide essential services to millions of people around the world. We are a team of over 280 people, headquartered in Miami with offices in Abu Dhabi, London, Munich, New Delhi, São Paulo, Singapore, Sydney and Taipei. We operate a diverse portfolio of 86 companies in more than 70 countries with over 66,000 employees in a variety of sectors including utilities, energy, digital infrastructure, transport, environmental infrastructure, and social infrastructure. You can find out more by visiting: www.isquaredcapital.com.