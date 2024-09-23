ICA Compliance Awards Partners Exclusively With LRN

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

The world’s largest dedicated ethics and compliance company, LRN Corporation, has become the exclusive headline partner of the ICA Compliance Awards 2025.

This partnership marks a significant milestone for both LRN and the International Compliance Association (ICA), as they unite to celebrate excellence and innovation in the compliance sector. As part of this exclusive partnership, LRN and ICA experts have worked together to create three new categories for the awards programme:

Compliance Communication Initiative of the Year : Recognising an outstanding communication campaign that has delivered impact and increased engagement in the compliance agenda, with sustainable results.

Compliance Culture Initiative of the Year : Recognising an outstanding project or initiative that has made a positive impact within the business from front-line to board level, encouraging strong employee engagement and creating an environment of trust.

Compliance Programme of the Year : Recognising ethics and compliance programmes that embrace innovation and explore new approaches to creating sets of policies, procedures and controls that align with their business’ values and objectives.

The ICA Compliance Awards are the UK's only cross-sector awards recognising compliance and financial crime teams and individuals. Hosted by the International Compliance Association, they recognise and celebrate internal compliance and financial crime prevention teams who go over and above to collaborate, innovate and raise compliance standards across the globe. The awards promote best practice, champion the profession and highlight the importance of compliance and financial crime prevention in today’s constantly changing regulatory, geopolitical and business environment.

“Over the last three years, the ICA Compliance Awards have provided critical benchmarking and validation for the sector, recognising outstanding work and achievements of compliance and financial crime teams and individuals,” said ICA President Pekka Dare. “The expertise and support that LRN will bring to the Awards programme will mean we can do even more to recognise, promote and celebrate the finest compliance initiatives, teams and individuals.”

The collaboration represents an evolving strategic partnership between LRN and the ICA, aimed at advancing the ethics & compliance profession and fostering ethical cultures worldwide.

"This partnership is a natural next step in our mission to inspire principled performance in organizations around the world,” Ty Francis MBE, LRN Chief Advisory Officer, said. “It’s been a pleasure collaborating with the ICA team to create these new award categories, which will not only highlight vital areas within the ethics and compliance landscape but also set new benchmarks for the more than 30,000 ICA members worldwide and the industry at large.”

LRN Chief Marketing Officer, Amy Hanan added, “As a leading industry body advancing the global ethics and compliance community, we welcome the opportunity to work alongside the ICA in this unique partnership. Going forward, we will be working with the ICA to advise on these awards and beyond, leveraging our experience and expertise as the world’s largest dedicated ethics and compliance solutions provider for the benefit of ICA members.”

Compliance practitioners from the UK and across Europe will be able to register and start preparing their entries from 14 th October 2024. Winners will be announced at a ceremony on 26 th June 2025 at the Westminster Park Plaza in London.

