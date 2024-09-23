ID Boise ID Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 19, 2024

_____

596 FPUS55 KBOI 200834

ZFPBOI

Zone Forecasts for Southwest Idaho/Southeast Oregon

National Weather Service Boise ID

233 AM MDT Fri Sep 20 2024

Spot temperatures are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

IDZ011-201600-

West Central Mountains-

233 AM MDT Fri Sep 20 2024

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs 59 to 73.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows 35 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 48. Highs

60 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 51.

Highs 65 to 79.

TEMPERATURE

McCall 66 34 67

$$

=

IDZ013-201600-

Boise Mountains-

233 AM MDT Fri Sep 20 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Lows 35 to 50.

Highs 62 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 49. Highs

66 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 84. Lows

38 to 53.

TEMPERATURE

Idaho City 74 34 75

$$

=

IDZ028-201600-

Camas Prairie-

233 AM MDT Fri Sep 20 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds this morning,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 38. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds in the morning,

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds in the morning,

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to

41. Highs 67 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 78. Lows

40 to 46.

TEMPERATURE

Fairfield 71 31 71

$$

=

IDZ033-201600-

Upper Weiser River-

233 AM MDT Fri Sep 20 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 77. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 77. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 52. Highs

72 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 74 to 83.

TEMPERATURE

Council 76 47 77

Cambridge 76 47 77

$$

=

IDZ012-ORZ064-201600-

Lower Treasure Valley ID-Oregon Lower Treasure Valley-

233 AM MDT Fri Sep 20 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Northwest winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.