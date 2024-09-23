Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 20, 2024

ID Boise ID Zone Forecast

AP News, Associated Press

ID Boise ID Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 19, 2024

_____

596 FPUS55 KBOI 200834

ZFPBOI

Zone Forecasts for Southwest Idaho/Southeast Oregon

National Weather Service Boise ID

233 AM MDT Fri Sep 20 2024

Spot temperatures are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

IDZ011-201600-

West Central Mountains-

233 AM MDT Fri Sep 20 2024

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs 59 to 73.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows 35 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 48. Highs

60 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 51.

Highs 65 to 79.

TEMPERATURE

McCall 66 34 67

$$

=

IDZ013-201600-

Boise Mountains-

233 AM MDT Fri Sep 20 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Lows 35 to 50.

Highs 62 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 49. Highs

66 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 84. Lows

38 to 53.

TEMPERATURE

Idaho City 74 34 75

$$

=

IDZ028-201600-

Camas Prairie-

233 AM MDT Fri Sep 20 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds this morning,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 38. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds in the morning,

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds in the morning,

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to

41. Highs 67 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 78. Lows

40 to 46.

TEMPERATURE

Fairfield 71 31 71

$$

=

IDZ033-201600-

Upper Weiser River-

233 AM MDT Fri Sep 20 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 77. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 77. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 52. Highs

72 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 74 to 83.

TEMPERATURE

Council 76 47 77

Cambridge 76 47 77

$$

=

IDZ012-ORZ064-201600-

Lower Treasure Valley ID-Oregon Lower Treasure Valley-

233 AM MDT Fri Sep 20 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Northwest winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Highs

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Highs

74 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 57.

Highs 76 to 85.

TEMPERATURE

Caldwell 77 46 77

Ontario 79 49 79

$$

=

IDZ014-201600-

Upper Treasure Valley-

233 AM MDT Fri Sep 20 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 49. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to

53. Highs 73 to 78.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 87. Lows

47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE

Boise 76 46 76

Mountain Home 78 44 76

$$

=

IDZ016-201600-

Western Magic Valley-

233 AM MDT Fri Sep 20 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. South winds around 10 mph in the

morning, shifting to west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to

49. Highs 68 to 74.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 84. Lows

47 to 53.

TEMPERATURE

Jerome 74 44 71

Twin Falls 74 46 71

$$

=

IDZ029-201600-

Owyhee Mountains-

233 AM MDT Fri Sep 20 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to

53. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 81. Lows

47 to 57.

$$

=

IDZ015-201600-

Southwest Highlands-

233 AM MDT Fri Sep 20 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to

48. Highs 68 to 73.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 79. Lows

44 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 83. Lows

46 to 53.

$$

=

IDZ030-201600-

Southern Twin Falls County-

233 AM MDT Fri Sep 20 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to

50. Highs 67 to 72.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 82. Lows

47 to 54.

$$

=

=

_____

