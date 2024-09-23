ID Boise ID Zone Forecast for Friday, September 20, 2024

_____

000 FPUS55 KBOI 210855

ZFPBOI

Zone Forecasts for Southwest Idaho/Southeast Oregon

National Weather Service Boise ID

254 AM MDT Sat Sep 21 2024

Spot temperatures are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

IDZ011-211600-

West Central Mountains-

254 AM MDT Sat Sep 21 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 73.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

35 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 50. Highs

66 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 78. Lows

40 to 51.

TEMPERATURE

McCall 67 34 69

$$

=

IDZ013-211600-

Boise Mountains-

254 AM MDT Sat Sep 21 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 75.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows 34 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows 35 to 50.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 69 to 84. Lows 38 to

53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 52.

Highs 65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE

Idaho City 74 36 76

$$

=

IDZ028-211600-

Camas Prairie-

254 AM MDT Sat Sep 21 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds in the morning,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 42. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows 34 to 39.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 71 to 80. Lows 40 to

47.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46.

Highs 72 to 78.

TEMPERATURE

Fairfield 71 34 73

$$

=

IDZ033-211600-

Upper Weiser River-

254 AM MDT Sat Sep 21 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 77. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows 43 to 49. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 77. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning, becoming light in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 76 to 81. Lows 52 to

57.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 83. Lows

50 to 55.

TEMPERATURE

Council 77 46 77

Cambridge 77 43 77

$$

=

IDZ012-ORZ064-211600-

Lower Treasure Valley ID-Oregon Lower Treasure Valley-

254 AM MDT Sat Sep 21 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds in the

evening, becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 87. Lows 51 to

56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 56.

Highs 75 to 82.

TEMPERATURE

Caldwell 75 44 77