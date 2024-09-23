ID Boise ID Zone Forecast for Friday, September 20, 2024
_____
000 FPUS55 KBOI 210855
ZFPBOI
Zone Forecasts for Southwest Idaho/Southeast Oregon
National Weather Service Boise ID
254 AM MDT Sat Sep 21 2024
Spot temperatures are for today, tonight, and Sunday.
IDZ011-211600-
West Central Mountains-
254 AM MDT Sat Sep 21 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 73.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
35 to 46.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 75.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 75.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 50. Highs
66 to 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 78. Lows
40 to 51.
TEMPERATURE
McCall 67 34 69
$$
=
IDZ013-211600-
Boise Mountains-
254 AM MDT Sat Sep 21 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 75.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows 34 to 49.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 51.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 79.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows 35 to 50.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 69 to 84. Lows 38 to
53.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 52.
Highs 65 to 80.
TEMPERATURE
Idaho City 74 36 76
$$
=
IDZ028-211600-
Camas Prairie-
254 AM MDT Sat Sep 21 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds in the morning,
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 42. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows 34 to 39.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 71 to 80. Lows 40 to
47.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46.
Highs 72 to 78.
TEMPERATURE
Fairfield 71 34 73
$$
=
IDZ033-211600-
Upper Weiser River-
254 AM MDT Sat Sep 21 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 77. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows 43 to 49. North winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 77. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in
the morning, becoming light in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 76 to 81. Lows 52 to
57.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 83. Lows
50 to 55.
TEMPERATURE
Council 77 46 77
Cambridge 77 43 77
$$
=
IDZ012-ORZ064-211600-
Lower Treasure Valley ID-Oregon Lower Treasure Valley-
254 AM MDT Sat Sep 21 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. West winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds in the
evening, becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 87. Lows 51 to
56.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 56.
Highs 75 to 82.
TEMPERATURE
Caldwell 75 44 77
Ontario 79 44 79
$$
=
IDZ014-211600-
Upper Treasure Valley-
254 AM MDT Sat Sep 21 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48. West winds up to 10 mph
with gusts to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. East winds up to 10 mph in the
morning, shifting to northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 54. Northwest winds up
to 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
44 to 54.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 78 to 83. Lows 49 to
58.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 56.
Highs 77 to 84.
TEMPERATURE
Boise 75 48 77
Mountain Home 75 43 79
$$
=
IDZ016-211600-
Western Magic Valley-
254 AM MDT Sat Sep 21 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in
the morning, shifting to west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Southwest winds
around 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
44 to 49.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 86. Lows 47 to
54.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54.
Highs 75 to 81.
TEMPERATURE
Jerome 70 44 73
Twin Falls 70 46 74
$$
=
IDZ029-211600-
Owyhee Mountains-
254 AM MDT Sat Sep 21 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 74.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
42 to 52.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 72 to 82. Lows 49 to
57.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 55.
Highs 69 to 79.
$$
=
IDZ015-211600-
Southwest Highlands-
254 AM MDT Sat Sep 21 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 49.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 77.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
40 to 47.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 85. Lows 46 to
52.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 52.
Highs 75 to 82.
$$
=
IDZ030-211600-
Southern Twin Falls County-
254 AM MDT Sat Sep 21 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 44 to 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
42 to 48.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 75 to 84. Lows 48 to
53.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54.
Highs 74 to 81.
$$
=
=
_____
