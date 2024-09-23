ID Boise ID Zone Forecast for Monday, September 23, 2024

_____

228 FPUS55 KBOI 240827

ZFPBOI

Zone Forecasts for Southwest Idaho/Southeast Oregon

National Weather Service Boise ID

226 AM MDT Tue Sep 24 2024

Spot temperatures are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

IDZ011-241600-

West Central Mountains-

226 AM MDT Tue Sep 24 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 83.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of rain showers, mainly after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent. Lows 45 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs 67 to

80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 52. Highs

69 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 52. Highs

62 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

60 to 74.

TEMPERATURE

McCall 79 43 79

$$

=

IDZ013-241600-

Boise Mountains-

226 AM MDT Tue Sep 24 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 86.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 43 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 53.

Highs 70 to 85.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 87. Lows

38 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 46. Highs

63 to 77.

TEMPERATURE

Idaho City 86 43 89

$$

=

IDZ028-241600-

Camas Prairie-

226 AM MDT Tue Sep 24 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 46. East winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds in the morning,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 37 to 46. Highs

76 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 41 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Highs

69 to 74.

TEMPERATURE

Fairfield 80 39 85

$$

=

IDZ033-241600-

Upper Weiser River-

226 AM MDT Tue Sep 24 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 59. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Chance of rain 20 percent. Lows 54 to 59.

Southwest winds around 10 mph in the evening, shifting to north

up to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 56. Highs 78 to

83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Highs

79 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 78. Lows 45 to

50.

TEMPERATURE

Council 84 54 86

Cambridge 84 52 87

$$

=

IDZ012-ORZ064-241600-

Lower Treasure Valley ID-Oregon Lower Treasure Valley-

226 AM MDT Tue Sep 24 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 55 to 60. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. West winds up to 10 mph in the

morning, becoming light in the afternoon.