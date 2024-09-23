ID Boise ID Zone Forecast for Monday, September 23, 2024
228 FPUS55 KBOI 240827
ZFPBOI
Zone Forecasts for Southwest Idaho/Southeast Oregon
National Weather Service Boise ID
226 AM MDT Tue Sep 24 2024
Spot temperatures are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.
IDZ011-241600-
West Central Mountains-
226 AM MDT Tue Sep 24 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 83.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 55.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 84.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of
thunderstorms. A chance of rain showers, mainly after midnight.
Chance of rain 30 percent. Lows 45 to 53.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 77.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs 67 to
80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 52. Highs
69 to 82.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 52. Highs
62 to 75.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Highs
60 to 74.
TEMPERATURE
McCall 79 43 79
$$
=
IDZ013-241600-
Boise Mountains-
226 AM MDT Tue Sep 24 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 86.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 57.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 43 to 58.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 53.
Highs 70 to 85.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 87. Lows
38 to 53.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 79.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 46. Highs
63 to 77.
TEMPERATURE
Idaho City 86 43 89
$$
=
IDZ028-241600-
Camas Prairie-
226 AM MDT Tue Sep 24 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 46. East winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds in the morning,
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 37 to 46. Highs
76 to 83.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 41 to 47.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Highs
69 to 74.
TEMPERATURE
Fairfield 80 39 85
$$
=
IDZ033-241600-
Upper Weiser River-
226 AM MDT Tue Sep 24 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 59. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Chance of rain 20 percent. Lows 54 to 59.
Southwest winds around 10 mph in the evening, shifting to north
up to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 56. Highs 78 to
83.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Highs
79 to 84.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 78. Lows 45 to
50.
TEMPERATURE
Council 84 54 86
Cambridge 84 52 87
$$
=
IDZ012-ORZ064-241600-
Lower Treasure Valley ID-Oregon Lower Treasure Valley-
226 AM MDT Tue Sep 24 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 55 to 60. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. West winds up to 10 mph in the
morning, becoming light in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Highs 80 to
85.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to
55. Highs 80 to 85.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 80. Lows 44 to
49.
TEMPERATURE
Caldwell 86 53 90
Ontario 87 52 90
$$
=
IDZ014-241600-
Upper Treasure Valley-
226 AM MDT Tue Sep 24 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Breezy. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 52 to 58. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.
Highs 82 to 87.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 88. Lows
47 to 56.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 81. Lows 42 to
50.
TEMPERATURE
Boise 86 60 91
Mountain Home 87 52 93
$$
=
IDZ016-241600-
Western Magic Valley-
226 AM MDT Tue Sep 24 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. East winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 52. Highs
80 to 87.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Highs
75 to 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Highs
70 to 75.
TEMPERATURE
Jerome 82 54 87
Twin Falls 83 54 88
$$
=
IDZ029-241600-
Owyhee Mountains-
226 AM MDT Tue Sep 24 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 84.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 47 to 57. Breezy.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs 73 to
82.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to
56. Highs 74 to 84.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 75. Lows 40 to
49.
$$
=
IDZ015-241600-
Southwest Highlands-
226 AM MDT Tue Sep 24 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90. Breezy.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 46 to 52. Breezy.
Gusts to 35 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 43 to 52. Highs
79 to 86.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. Highs
75 to 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 46. Highs
71 to 76.
$$
=
IDZ030-241600-
Southern Twin Falls County-
226 AM MDT Tue Sep 24 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 54. Highs
79 to 86.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Highs
75 to 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Highs
70 to 75.
$$
=
=
