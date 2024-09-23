ID Boise ID Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Zone Forecasts for Southwest Idaho/Southeast Oregon
National Weather Service Boise ID
230 AM MDT Wed Sep 25 2024
Spot temperatures are for today, tonight, and Thursday.
West Central Mountains-
230 AM MDT Wed Sep 25 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 85.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers
after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. Lows 45 to 54.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 77.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 51.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 82.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs 72 to
85.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 53. Highs
63 to 77.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.
Highs 62 to 77.
TEMPERATURE
McCall 79 45 70
Boise Mountains-
230 AM MDT Wed Sep 25 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 42 to 57.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 53.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 87.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 40 to 55. Highs 76 to
90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 55. Highs
67 to 81.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 48.
Highs 66 to 81.
TEMPERATURE
Idaho City 89 46 80
Camas Prairie-
230 AM MDT Wed Sep 25 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds this morning,
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Southwest winds around
10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 44. Northwest winds up to
10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds in the morning,
becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 37 to 42. Highs 82 to
87.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Highs
76 to 81.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41.
Highs 69 to 79.
TEMPERATURE
Fairfield 84 44 78
Upper Weiser River-
230 AM MDT Wed Sep 25 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. South winds up to 10 mph. Gusts
to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. Lows 54 to 59. West winds up
to 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 56. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 57. Highs 82 to
87.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. Highs
74 to 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51.
Highs 71 to 79.
TEMPERATURE
Council 87 56 80
Cambridge 87 55 80
Lower Treasure Valley ID-Oregon Lower Treasure Valley-
230 AM MDT Wed Sep 25 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 55 to 60. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. North winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 54. Highs 84 to
89.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Highs
76 to 83.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.
Highs 73 to 81.
TEMPERATURE
Caldwell 90 56 81
Ontario 91 58 83
Upper Treasure Valley-
230 AM MDT Wed Sep 25 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. North winds around 10 mph
in the evening, shifting to east up to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs 88 to
93.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Lows
50 to 56. Highs 78 to 83.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 51.
Highs 72 to 77.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.
TEMPERATURE
Boise 92 58 82
Mountain Home 93 53 84
Western Magic Valley-
230 AM MDT Wed Sep 25 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds up
to 10 mph in the evening, shifting to southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. East winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 54. Highs 87 to
92.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 52 to 57.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48.
Highs 72 to 82.
TEMPERATURE
Jerome 86 55 78
Twin Falls 87 56 79
Owyhee Mountains-
230 AM MDT Wed Sep 25 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 48 to 58. Breezy.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 85.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs 79 to
88.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Lows
49 to 56. Highs 70 to 77.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.
Highs 66 to 75.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.
Southwest Highlands-
230 AM MDT Wed Sep 25 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90. Breezy.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 53. Breezy.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 54. Highs 86 to
91.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55. Highs
77 to 82.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47.
Highs 71 to 78.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.
Southern Twin Falls County-
230 AM MDT Wed Sep 25 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 54.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 57. Highs 85 to
90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 53 to 58.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.
Highs 71 to 76.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83.
