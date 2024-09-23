ID Boise ID Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 24, 2024

_____

243 FPUS55 KBOI 250831

ZFPBOI

Zone Forecasts for Southwest Idaho/Southeast Oregon

National Weather Service Boise ID

230 AM MDT Wed Sep 25 2024

Spot temperatures are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

IDZ011-251600-

West Central Mountains-

230 AM MDT Wed Sep 25 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 85.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. Lows 45 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs 72 to

85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 53. Highs

63 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

Highs 62 to 77.

TEMPERATURE

McCall 79 45 70

$$

=

IDZ013-251600-

Boise Mountains-

230 AM MDT Wed Sep 25 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 42 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 40 to 55. Highs 76 to

90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 55. Highs

67 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 48.

Highs 66 to 81.

TEMPERATURE

Idaho City 89 46 80

$$

=

IDZ028-251600-

Camas Prairie-

230 AM MDT Wed Sep 25 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds this morning,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 44. Northwest winds up to

10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds in the morning,

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 37 to 42. Highs 82 to

87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Highs

76 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41.

Highs 69 to 79.

TEMPERATURE

Fairfield 84 44 78

$$

=

IDZ033-251600-

Upper Weiser River-

230 AM MDT Wed Sep 25 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. South winds up to 10 mph. Gusts

to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. Lows 54 to 59. West winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 56. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 57. Highs 82 to

87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. Highs

74 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51.

Highs 71 to 79.

TEMPERATURE

Council 87 56 80

Cambridge 87 55 80

$$

=

IDZ012-ORZ064-251600-

Lower Treasure Valley ID-Oregon Lower Treasure Valley-

230 AM MDT Wed Sep 25 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 55 to 60. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 54. Highs 84 to

89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Highs