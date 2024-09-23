ID Boise ID Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 22, 2024

_____

780 FPUS55 KBOI 230853

ZFPBOI

Zone Forecasts for Southwest Idaho/Southeast Oregon

National Weather Service Boise ID

252 AM MDT Mon Sep 23 2024

Spot temperatures are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

IDZ011-231600-

West Central Mountains-

252 AM MDT Mon Sep 23 2024

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 76.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 54.

Highs 61 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 51.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 78. Lows

39 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 73.

TEMPERATURE

McCall 71 38 78

$$

=

IDZ013-231600-

Boise Mountains-

252 AM MDT Mon Sep 23 2024

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows 39 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 58.

Highs 65 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 51.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 81. Lows 36 to

51.

TEMPERATURE

Idaho City 79 40 85

$$

=

IDZ028-231600-

Camas Prairie-

252 AM MDT Mon Sep 23 2024

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows 36 to 41. West winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening, becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. East winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

Highs 73 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 37 to 42. Highs 74 to

79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46. Highs

72 to 79.

TEMPERATURE

Fairfield 76 36 79

$$

=

IDZ033-231600-

Upper Weiser River-

252 AM MDT Mon Sep 23 2024

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 57. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 80. Lows

49 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 77.

TEMPERATURE

Council 80 51 83

Cambridge 80 51 84

$$

=

IDZ012-ORZ064-231600-

Lower Treasure Valley ID-Oregon Lower Treasure Valley-

252 AM MDT Mon Sep 23 2024

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 84. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs 77 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 83. Lows

48 to 53.