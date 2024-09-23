ID Boise ID Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 22, 2024
Zone Forecasts for Southwest Idaho/Southeast Oregon
National Weather Service Boise ID
252 AM MDT Mon Sep 23 2024
Spot temperatures are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.
West Central Mountains-
252 AM MDT Mon Sep 23 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 76.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 51.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 82.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 85.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 54.
Highs 61 to 75.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 51.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 78. Lows
39 to 49.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 49.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 73.
TEMPERATURE
McCall 71 38 78
Boise Mountains-
252 AM MDT Mon Sep 23 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 80.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows 39 to 54.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 86.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 57.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 58.
Highs 65 to 79.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 51.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 81. Lows 36 to
51.
TEMPERATURE
Idaho City 79 40 85
Camas Prairie-
252 AM MDT Mon Sep 23 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts to 25 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows 36 to 41. West winds 10 to
15 mph in the evening, becoming light after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. East winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.
Highs 73 to 78.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 37 to 42. Highs 74 to
79.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46. Highs
72 to 79.
TEMPERATURE
Fairfield 76 36 79
Upper Weiser River-
252 AM MDT Mon Sep 23 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 57. North winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 55 to 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 80. Lows
49 to 54.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 77.
TEMPERATURE
Council 80 51 83
Cambridge 80 51 84
Lower Treasure Valley ID-Oregon Lower Treasure Valley-
252 AM MDT Mon Sep 23 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 84. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 56 to 61.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs 77 to 82.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 83. Lows
48 to 53.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 48 to 53.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79.
TEMPERATURE
Caldwell 80 50 85
Ontario 84 51 86
Upper Treasure Valley-
252 AM MDT Mon Sep 23 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Breezy. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Lows
52 to 59. Highs 78 to 83.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 56. Highs 79 to
84.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53. Highs
75 to 83.
TEMPERATURE
Boise 80 55 86
Mountain Home 81 47 87
Western Magic Valley-
252 AM MDT Mon Sep 23 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. East winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 57. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. East winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.
Highs 76 to 81.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 51. Highs 77 to
82.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Highs
74 to 82.
TEMPERATURE
Jerome 74 49 81
Twin Falls 75 50 82
Owyhee Mountains-
252 AM MDT Mon Sep 23 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows 46 to 56.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 83.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 48 to 58.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs 70 to 77.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Highs 72 to
79.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 53. Highs
69 to 79.
Southwest Highlands-
252 AM MDT Mon Sep 23 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows 43 to 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 56.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Lows
46 to 52. Highs 76 to 81.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 44 to 50. Highs 77 to
82.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. Highs
74 to 82.
Southern Twin Falls County-
252 AM MDT Mon Sep 23 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 59.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.
Highs 75 to 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 51. Highs 76 to
81.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Highs
73 to 82.
