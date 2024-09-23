Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 23, 2024

ID Boise ID Zone Forecast

ID Boise ID Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 22, 2024

AP News, Associated Press

ID Boise ID Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 22, 2024

_____

780 FPUS55 KBOI 230853

ZFPBOI

Zone Forecasts for Southwest Idaho/Southeast Oregon

National Weather Service Boise ID

252 AM MDT Mon Sep 23 2024

Spot temperatures are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

IDZ011-231600-

West Central Mountains-

252 AM MDT Mon Sep 23 2024

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 76.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 54.

Highs 61 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 51.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 78. Lows

39 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 73.

TEMPERATURE

McCall 71 38 78

$$

=

IDZ013-231600-

Boise Mountains-

252 AM MDT Mon Sep 23 2024

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows 39 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 58.

Highs 65 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 51.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 81. Lows 36 to

51.

TEMPERATURE

Idaho City 79 40 85

$$

=

IDZ028-231600-

Camas Prairie-

252 AM MDT Mon Sep 23 2024

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows 36 to 41. West winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening, becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. East winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

Highs 73 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 37 to 42. Highs 74 to

79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46. Highs

72 to 79.

TEMPERATURE

Fairfield 76 36 79

$$

=

IDZ033-231600-

Upper Weiser River-

252 AM MDT Mon Sep 23 2024

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 57. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 80. Lows

49 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 77.

TEMPERATURE

Council 80 51 83

Cambridge 80 51 84

$$

=

IDZ012-ORZ064-231600-

Lower Treasure Valley ID-Oregon Lower Treasure Valley-

252 AM MDT Mon Sep 23 2024

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 84. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs 77 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 83. Lows

48 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 48 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

TEMPERATURE

Caldwell 80 50 85

Ontario 84 51 86

$$

=

IDZ014-231600-

Upper Treasure Valley-

252 AM MDT Mon Sep 23 2024

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Breezy. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Lows

52 to 59. Highs 78 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 56. Highs 79 to

84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53. Highs

75 to 83.

TEMPERATURE

Boise 80 55 86

Mountain Home 81 47 87

$$

=

IDZ016-231600-

Western Magic Valley-

252 AM MDT Mon Sep 23 2024

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 57. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

Highs 76 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 51. Highs 77 to

82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Highs

74 to 82.

TEMPERATURE

Jerome 74 49 81

Twin Falls 75 50 82

$$

=

IDZ029-231600-

Owyhee Mountains-

252 AM MDT Mon Sep 23 2024

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs 70 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Highs 72 to

79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 53. Highs

69 to 79.

$$

=

IDZ015-231600-

Southwest Highlands-

252 AM MDT Mon Sep 23 2024

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows 43 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Lows

46 to 52. Highs 76 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 44 to 50. Highs 77 to

82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. Highs

74 to 82.

$$

=

IDZ030-231600-

Southern Twin Falls County-

252 AM MDT Mon Sep 23 2024

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

Highs 75 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 51. Highs 76 to

81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Highs

73 to 82.

$$

=

=

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather

