ID Boise ID Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 25, 2024

200 FPUS55 KBOI 260805

ZFPBOI

Zone Forecasts for Southwest Idaho/Southeast Oregon

National Weather Service Boise ID

204 AM MDT Thu Sep 26 2024

Spot temperatures are for today, tonight, and Friday.

IDZ011-261600-

West Central Mountains-

204 AM MDT Thu Sep 26 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 76.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Lows

45 to 55. Highs 62 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

Highs 58 to 73.

TEMPERATURE

McCall 70 39 78

$$

=

IDZ013-261600-

Boise Mountains-

204 AM MDT Thu Sep 26 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs 67 to 80.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Lows

43 to 58. Highs 67 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 45.

Highs 62 to 77.

TEMPERATURE

Idaho City 80 41 87

$$

=

IDZ028-261600-

Camas Prairie-

204 AM MDT Thu Sep 26 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 44. West winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds in the morning,

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48. Highs

76 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 40.

Highs 67 to 76. Breezy.

TEMPERATURE

Fairfield 78 37 83

$$

=

IDZ033-261600-

Upper Weiser River-

204 AM MDT Thu Sep 26 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 79. West winds up to 10 mph this

morning, shifting to south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86. North winds up to 10 mph in the

morning, shifting to south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 88. North winds up to 10 mph in

the morning, shifting to south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Highs

74 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 49.

Highs 69 to 77.

TEMPERATURE

Council 78 50 86

Cambridge 79 49 86

$$

=

IDZ012-ORZ064-261600-

Lower Treasure Valley ID-Oregon Lower Treasure Valley-

204 AM MDT Thu Sep 26 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs 77 to 82. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Highs

78 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48.

Highs 70 to 78.

TEMPERATURE

Caldwell 81 50 86

Ontario 82 50 88