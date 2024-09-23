ID Boise ID Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 25, 2024
200 FPUS55 KBOI 260805
ZFPBOI
Zone Forecasts for Southwest Idaho/Southeast Oregon
National Weather Service Boise ID
204 AM MDT Thu Sep 26 2024
Spot temperatures are for today, tonight, and Friday.
IDZ011-261600-
West Central Mountains-
204 AM MDT Thu Sep 26 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 76.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 51.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 87.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Lows
45 to 55. Highs 62 to 76.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.
Highs 58 to 73.
TEMPERATURE
McCall 70 39 78
IDZ013-261600-
Boise Mountains-
204 AM MDT Thu Sep 26 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs 67 to 80.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 53.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 87.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 55.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 91.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Lows
43 to 58. Highs 67 to 81.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 45.
Highs 62 to 77.
TEMPERATURE
Idaho City 80 41 87
IDZ028-261600-
Camas Prairie-
204 AM MDT Thu Sep 26 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 44. West winds up to 10 mph.
Gusts to 20 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds in the morning,
becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48. Highs
76 to 81.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 40.
Highs 67 to 76. Breezy.
TEMPERATURE
Fairfield 78 37 83
IDZ033-261600-
Upper Weiser River-
204 AM MDT Thu Sep 26 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 79. West winds up to 10 mph this
morning, shifting to south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86. North winds up to 10 mph in the
morning, shifting to south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 88. North winds up to 10 mph in
the morning, shifting to south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Highs
74 to 79.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 49.
Highs 69 to 77.
TEMPERATURE
Council 78 50 86
Cambridge 79 49 86
IDZ012-ORZ064-261600-
Lower Treasure Valley ID-Oregon Lower Treasure Valley-
204 AM MDT Thu Sep 26 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs 77 to 82. Northwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. North winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Highs
78 to 83.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48.
Highs 70 to 78.
TEMPERATURE
Caldwell 81 50 86
Ontario 82 50 88
IDZ014-261600-
Upper Treasure Valley-
204 AM MDT Thu Sep 26 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs 79 to 84. Northwest winds
around 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 55. Northwest winds up to
10 mph in the evening, becoming light after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. East winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Northwest winds up to
10 mph in the evening, shifting to east after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Lows
51 to 58. Highs 79 to 84.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.
Highs 71 to 81. Breezy.
TEMPERATURE
Boise 81 55 87
Mountain Home 83 47 89
IDZ016-261600-
Western Magic Valley-
204 AM MDT Thu Sep 26 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. West winds around 10 mph with
gusts to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. West winds up to 10 mph
in the evening, shifting to southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. East winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. North winds up to 10 mph in
the evening, shifting to southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. Highs
79 to 84.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as warm.
Lows 39 to 47. Highs 68 to 73. Breezy.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 79. Lows
42 to 47.
TEMPERATURE
Jerome 78 51 85
Twin Falls 79 51 86
IDZ029-261600-
Owyhee Mountains-
204 AM MDT Thu Sep 26 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 86.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Lows
50 to 59. Highs 72 to 78.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.
Highs 63 to 72.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 77. Lows
41 to 49.
IDZ015-261600-
Southwest Highlands-
204 AM MDT Thu Sep 26 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 53.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs
78 to 83.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 45.
Highs 69 to 75. Breezy.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 82. Lows
41 to 47.
IDZ030-261600-
Southern Twin Falls County-
204 AM MDT Thu Sep 26 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60. Highs
79 to 84.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as warm.
Lows 40 to 46. Highs 68 to 73.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 80. Lows
43 to 48.
