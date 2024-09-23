ID Boise ID Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Zone Forecasts for Southwest Idaho/Southeast Oregon
National Weather Service Boise ID
316 AM MDT Thu Sep 19 2024
Spot temperatures are for today, tonight, and Friday.
West Central Mountains-
316 AM MDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs 60 to 74.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 72.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 45.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 72.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows 35 to 46.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 72.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 48. Highs
60 to 73.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
38 to 48.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 79. Lows
41 to 52.
TEMPERATURE
McCall 67 39 66
Boise Mountains-
316 AM MDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 49.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 75.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 47.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 75.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 48.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 74.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to
48. Highs 61 to 76.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 81. Lows
36 to 51.
TEMPERATURE
Idaho City 74 40 73
Camas Prairie-
316 AM MDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41. West winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds in the morning,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds in the morning,
becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40. Highs
66 to 71.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to
41. Highs 67 to 72.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 77. Lows
38 to 44.
TEMPERATURE
Fairfield 70 35 71
Upper Weiser River-
316 AM MDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Northwest winds up to 10 mph this
morning, shifting to south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 76. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 76. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Highs
68 to 75.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to
53. Highs 71 to 77.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 82. Lows
51 to 56.
TEMPERATURE
Council 75 50 75
Cambridge 76 50 76
Lower Treasure Valley ID-Oregon Lower Treasure Valley-
316 AM MDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds this morning,
becoming southeast up to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Highs
71 to 76.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to
53. Highs 73 to 79.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 84. Lows
49 to 55.
TEMPERATURE
Caldwell 76 50 77
Ontario 78 49 79
Upper Treasure Valley-
316 AM MDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 54. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 51. Highs
71 to 76.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to
53. Highs 72 to 77.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 85. Lows
47 to 56.
TEMPERATURE
Boise 76 54 76
Mountain Home 77 48 77
Western Magic Valley-
316 AM MDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. East winds up to 10 mph this
morning, becoming light this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds in the
evening, becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds in the morning,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Highs
68 to 73.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to
48. Highs 69 to 74.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 82. Lows
45 to 51.
TEMPERATURE
Jerome 71 47 73
Twin Falls 72 48 74
Owyhee Mountains-
316 AM MDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Highs
64 to 71.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 42 to 52.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 66 to 72.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
42 to 52.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 80. Lows
47 to 55.
Southwest Highlands-
316 AM MDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 76.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 47.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45. Highs
68 to 73.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 83. Lows
45 to 50.
Southern Twin Falls County-
316 AM MDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Highs
67 to 72.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows 43 to 48.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 76. Lows
45 to 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82.
