ID Boise ID Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 18, 2024

_____

766 FPUS55 KBOI 190917

ZFPBOI

Zone Forecasts for Southwest Idaho/Southeast Oregon

National Weather Service Boise ID

316 AM MDT Thu Sep 19 2024

Spot temperatures are for today, tonight, and Friday.

IDZ011-191700-

West Central Mountains-

316 AM MDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs 60 to 74.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows 35 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 48. Highs

60 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

38 to 48.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 79. Lows

41 to 52.

TEMPERATURE

McCall 67 39 66

$$

=

IDZ013-191700-

Boise Mountains-

316 AM MDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to

48. Highs 61 to 76.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 81. Lows

36 to 51.

TEMPERATURE

Idaho City 74 40 73

$$

=

IDZ028-191700-

Camas Prairie-

316 AM MDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds in the morning,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds in the morning,

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40. Highs

66 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to

41. Highs 67 to 72.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 77. Lows

38 to 44.

TEMPERATURE

Fairfield 70 35 71

$$

=

IDZ033-191700-

Upper Weiser River-

316 AM MDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Northwest winds up to 10 mph this

morning, shifting to south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 76. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 76. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Highs

68 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to

53. Highs 71 to 77.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 82. Lows

51 to 56.

TEMPERATURE

Council 75 50 75

Cambridge 76 50 76

$$

=

IDZ012-ORZ064-191700-

Lower Treasure Valley ID-Oregon Lower Treasure Valley-

316 AM MDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds this morning,

becoming southeast up to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Highs

71 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to

53. Highs 73 to 79.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 84. Lows

49 to 55.