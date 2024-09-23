ID Boise ID Zone Forecast

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 71 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

TEMPERATURE

Caldwell 72 49 75

Ontario 75 49 77

IDZ014-181700-

Upper Treasure Valley-

321 AM MDT Wed Sep 18 2024

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

44 to 52. North winds up to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. East winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 54. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning, shifting to northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 50. Highs

70 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

TEMPERATURE

Boise 72 52 76

Mountain Home 72 45 76

IDZ016-181700-

Western Magic Valley-

321 AM MDT Wed Sep 18 2024

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

43 to 48. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. East winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds in the

evening, becoming south up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds in the morning,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 48. Highs

66 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to

48. Highs 68 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

TEMPERATURE

Jerome 68 46 72

Twin Falls 68 47 72

IDZ029-181700-

Owyhee Mountains-

321 AM MDT Wed Sep 18 2024

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

63 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 64 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 76.

IDZ015-181700-

Southwest Highlands-

321 AM MDT Wed Sep 18 2024

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 63 to 71.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

41 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highs 68 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

66 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 47.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

IDZ030-181700-

Southern Twin Falls County-

321 AM MDT Wed Sep 18 2024

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

42 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47. Highs

65 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to

48. Highs 67 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

