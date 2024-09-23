Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 18, 2024

ID Boise ID Zone Forecast

ID Boise ID Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 17, 2024

AP News, Associated Press

ID Boise ID Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 17, 2024

_____

674 FPUS55 KBOI 180922

ZFPBOI

Zone Forecasts for Southwest Idaho/Southeast Oregon

National Weather Service Boise ID

321 AM MDT Wed Sep 18 2024

Spot temperatures are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

IDZ011-181700-

West Central Mountains-

321 AM MDT Wed Sep 18 2024

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. Scattered rain

showers, mainly this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highs

55 to 69.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows 37 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 45. Highs

59 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 58 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 77.

TEMPERATURE

McCall 62 37 68

$$

=

IDZ013-181700-

Boise Mountains-

321 AM MDT Wed Sep 18 2024

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Isolated rain

showers this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highs 55 to

70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 47. Highs

60 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 48.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 59 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE

Idaho City 69 38 74

$$

=

IDZ028-181700-

Camas Prairie-

321 AM MDT Wed Sep 18 2024

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

34 to 39. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds in the morning,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39. Highs

65 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 33 to 39.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

TEMPERATURE

Fairfield 67 34 70

$$

=

IDZ033-181700-

Upper Weiser River-

321 AM MDT Wed Sep 18 2024

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 73. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds in the morning,

becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. South winds up to

10 mph in the evening, becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 50. Highs

69 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 69 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 79.

TEMPERATURE

Council 73 49 76

Cambridge 73 47 76

$$

=

IDZ012-ORZ064-181700-

Lower Treasure Valley ID-Oregon Lower Treasure Valley-

321 AM MDT Wed Sep 18 2024

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening, becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds in the morning,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 51. Highs

70 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 71 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

TEMPERATURE

Caldwell 72 49 75

Ontario 75 49 77

$$

=

IDZ014-181700-

Upper Treasure Valley-

321 AM MDT Wed Sep 18 2024

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

44 to 52. North winds up to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. East winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 54. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning, shifting to northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 50. Highs

70 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

TEMPERATURE

Boise 72 52 76

Mountain Home 72 45 76

$$

=

IDZ016-181700-

Western Magic Valley-

321 AM MDT Wed Sep 18 2024

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

43 to 48. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. East winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds in the

evening, becoming south up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds in the morning,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 48. Highs

66 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to

48. Highs 68 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

TEMPERATURE

Jerome 68 46 72

Twin Falls 68 47 72

$$

=

IDZ029-181700-

Owyhee Mountains-

321 AM MDT Wed Sep 18 2024

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

63 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 64 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 76.

$$

=

IDZ015-181700-

Southwest Highlands-

321 AM MDT Wed Sep 18 2024

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 63 to 71.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

41 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highs 68 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

66 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 47.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

$$

=

IDZ030-181700-

Southern Twin Falls County-

321 AM MDT Wed Sep 18 2024

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

42 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47. Highs

65 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to

48. Highs 67 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

$$

=

=

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather

Advertisement
Related
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Accuracy Matters
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Local News & NorthwestOct. 2
House GOP opposes Prop 1 ballot initiative
Related
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Meetings
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Births
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Palouse School placed on lockdown Friday morning after hoax call
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Two people injured in Thursday night crash near Deary
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Local briefs
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy