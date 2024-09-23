ID Boise ID Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 17, 2024
_____
674 FPUS55 KBOI 180922
ZFPBOI
Zone Forecasts for Southwest Idaho/Southeast Oregon
National Weather Service Boise ID
321 AM MDT Wed Sep 18 2024
Spot temperatures are for today, tonight, and Thursday.
IDZ011-181700-
West Central Mountains-
321 AM MDT Wed Sep 18 2024
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. Scattered rain
showers, mainly this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highs
55 to 69.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows 37 to 48.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 74.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows 39 to 49.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 73.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 45. Highs
59 to 72.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 37 to 47.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 58 to 71.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 48.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 77.
TEMPERATURE
McCall 62 37 68
$$
=
IDZ013-181700-
Boise Mountains-
321 AM MDT Wed Sep 18 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Isolated rain
showers this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highs 55 to
70.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 49.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 49.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 47. Highs
60 to 75.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 48.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 59 to 74.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 47.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79.
TEMPERATURE
Idaho City 69 38 74
$$
=
IDZ028-181700-
Camas Prairie-
321 AM MDT Wed Sep 18 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts to 25 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
34 to 39. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. West winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds in the morning,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39. Highs
65 to 71.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 33 to 39.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74.
TEMPERATURE
Fairfield 67 34 70
$$
=
IDZ033-181700-
Upper Weiser River-
321 AM MDT Wed Sep 18 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 73. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds in the morning,
becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. South winds up to
10 mph in the evening, becoming light after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. West winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 50. Highs
69 to 75.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 69 to 75.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 79.
TEMPERATURE
Council 73 49 76
Cambridge 73 47 76
$$
=
IDZ012-ORZ064-181700-
Lower Treasure Valley ID-Oregon Lower Treasure Valley-
321 AM MDT Wed Sep 18 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. West winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Southwest winds up to
10 mph in the evening, becoming light after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds in the morning,
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 51. Highs
70 to 78.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 71 to 78.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81.
TEMPERATURE
Caldwell 72 49 75
Ontario 75 49 77
$$
=
IDZ014-181700-
Upper Treasure Valley-
321 AM MDT Wed Sep 18 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
44 to 52. North winds up to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the
evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. East winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 54. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in
the morning, shifting to northwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 50. Highs
70 to 76.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.
TEMPERATURE
Boise 72 52 76
Mountain Home 72 45 76
$$
=
IDZ016-181700-
Western Magic Valley-
321 AM MDT Wed Sep 18 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
43 to 48. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. East winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds in the
evening, becoming south up to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds in the morning,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 48. Highs
66 to 74.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to
48. Highs 68 to 73.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77.
TEMPERATURE
Jerome 68 46 72
Twin Falls 68 47 72
$$
=
IDZ029-181700-
Owyhee Mountains-
321 AM MDT Wed Sep 18 2024
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 52.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Highs
63 to 71.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 64 to 71.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows 42 to 52.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 76.
$$
=
IDZ015-181700-
Southwest Highlands-
321 AM MDT Wed Sep 18 2024
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 63 to 71.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
41 to 47.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highs 68 to 74.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 77.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Highs
66 to 74.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 47.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows 41 to 46.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77.
$$
=
IDZ030-181700-
Southern Twin Falls County-
321 AM MDT Wed Sep 18 2024
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
42 to 47.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47. Highs
65 to 72.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to
48. Highs 67 to 72.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76.
$$
=
=
_____
