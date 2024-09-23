ID Boise ID Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 21, 2024
294 FPUS55 KBOI 221015
ZFPBOI
Zone Forecasts for Southwest Idaho/Southeast Oregon
National Weather Service Boise ID
414 AM MDT Sun Sep 22 2024
Forecast Updated.
Spot temperatures are for today, tonight, and Monday.
IDZ011-221800-
West Central Mountains-
414 AM MDT Sun Sep 22 2024
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 76.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 51.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 76.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 52.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 83.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 83.
Lows 43 to 54.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 77. Lows
41 to 53.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 38 to 48.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 74.
TEMPERATURE
McCall 70 39 69
$$
=
IDZ013-221800-
Boise Mountains-
414 AM MDT Sun Sep 22 2024
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 78.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 52.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 54.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 85.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 42 to 56. Highs 73 to
88.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 52.
Highs 65 to 80.
TEMPERATURE
Idaho City 77 40 78
$$
=
IDZ028-221800-
Camas Prairie-
414 AM MDT Sun Sep 22 2024
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds early
this morning, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 42. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Breezy. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows 38 to 44. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening, becoming light
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds in the morning,
becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 40 to 47. Highs 78 to
83.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 47.
Highs 71 to 79.
TEMPERATURE
Fairfield 74 35 75
$$
=
IDZ033-221800-
Upper Weiser River-
414 AM MDT Sun Sep 22 2024
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 78. Northwest winds up
to 10 mph early this morning, becoming light this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. North winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in
the morning, shifting to south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 57.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 53 to 58.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 80. Lows
51 to 56.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 77.
TEMPERATURE
Council 78 50 80
Cambridge 78 49 80
$$
=
IDZ012-ORZ064-221800-
Lower Treasure Valley ID-Oregon Lower Treasure Valley-
414 AM MDT Sun Sep 22 2024
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 81. West winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. West winds up to 10 mph in the
morning, shifting to southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Highs 85 to
90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 53 to 58.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 84. Lows
47 to 55.
TEMPERATURE
Caldwell 77 50 80
Ontario 80 50 83
$$
=
IDZ014-221800-
Upper Treasure Valley-
414 AM MDT Sun Sep 22 2024
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 81. West winds up to
10 mph late, shifting to east this morning, then shifting to
northwest around 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 54. Northwest winds up to
10 mph with gusts to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Breezy. Northwest winds
up to 10 mph in the morning, increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows 48 to 56. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 59. Highs 87 to
92.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to
57. Highs 79 to 85.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.
TEMPERATURE
Boise 79 54 80
Mountain Home 79 47 80
$$
=
IDZ016-221800-
Western Magic Valley-
414 AM MDT Sun Sep 22 2024
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 78. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph early this morning, shifting to west around 10 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 46 to 51. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Breezy. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
47 to 52. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. East winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 55. Highs 84 to
89.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to
56. Highs 78 to 83.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78.
TEMPERATURE
Jerome 73 49 74
Twin Falls 74 50 75
$$
=
IDZ029-221800-
Owyhee Mountains-
414 AM MDT Sun Sep 22 2024
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 75.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows 46 to 56.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 83.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs 79 to
85.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.
Highs 71 to 79.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50. Highs
66 to 76.
$$
=
IDZ015-221800-
Southwest Highlands-
414 AM MDT Sun Sep 22 2024
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 77.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 78.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
44 to 51.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.
Highs 73 to 83.
$$
=
IDZ030-221800-
Southern Twin Falls County-
414 AM MDT Sun Sep 22 2024
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 76.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 45 to 51.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows 46 to 51.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 57. Highs 83 to
88.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56.
Highs 77 to 82.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Highs
73 to 78.
$$
=
=
