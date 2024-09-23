ID Boise ID Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 21, 2024

_____

Zone Forecasts for Southwest Idaho/Southeast Oregon

National Weather Service Boise ID

414 AM MDT Sun Sep 22 2024

Forecast Updated.

Spot temperatures are for today, tonight, and Monday.

West Central Mountains-

414 AM MDT Sun Sep 22 2024

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 76.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 83.

Lows 43 to 54.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 77. Lows

41 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 74.

TEMPERATURE

McCall 70 39 69

Boise Mountains-

414 AM MDT Sun Sep 22 2024

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 78.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 42 to 56. Highs 73 to

88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 52.

Highs 65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE

Idaho City 77 40 78

Camas Prairie-

414 AM MDT Sun Sep 22 2024

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds early

this morning, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 42. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Breezy. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows 38 to 44. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening, becoming light

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds in the morning,

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 40 to 47. Highs 78 to

83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 47.

Highs 71 to 79.

TEMPERATURE

Fairfield 74 35 75

Upper Weiser River-

414 AM MDT Sun Sep 22 2024

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 78. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph early this morning, becoming light this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning, shifting to south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 80. Lows

51 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 77.

TEMPERATURE

Council 78 50 80

Cambridge 78 49 80

Lower Treasure Valley ID-Oregon Lower Treasure Valley-

414 AM MDT Sun Sep 22 2024

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 81. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. West winds up to 10 mph in the

morning, shifting to southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Highs 85 to

90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 53 to 58.