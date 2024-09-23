Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 22, 2024

ID Boise ID Zone Forecast

ID Boise ID Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 21, 2024

AP News, Associated Press

ID Boise ID Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 21, 2024

_____

294 FPUS55 KBOI 221015

ZFPBOI

Zone Forecasts for Southwest Idaho/Southeast Oregon

National Weather Service Boise ID

414 AM MDT Sun Sep 22 2024

Forecast Updated.

Spot temperatures are for today, tonight, and Monday.

IDZ011-221800-

West Central Mountains-

414 AM MDT Sun Sep 22 2024

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 76.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 83.

Lows 43 to 54.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 77. Lows

41 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 74.

TEMPERATURE

McCall 70 39 69

$$

=

IDZ013-221800-

Boise Mountains-

414 AM MDT Sun Sep 22 2024

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 78.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 42 to 56. Highs 73 to

88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 52.

Highs 65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE

Idaho City 77 40 78

$$

=

IDZ028-221800-

Camas Prairie-

414 AM MDT Sun Sep 22 2024

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds early

this morning, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 42. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Breezy. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows 38 to 44. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening, becoming light

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds in the morning,

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 40 to 47. Highs 78 to

83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 47.

Highs 71 to 79.

TEMPERATURE

Fairfield 74 35 75

$$

=

IDZ033-221800-

Upper Weiser River-

414 AM MDT Sun Sep 22 2024

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 78. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph early this morning, becoming light this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning, shifting to south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 80. Lows

51 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 77.

TEMPERATURE

Council 78 50 80

Cambridge 78 49 80

$$

=

IDZ012-ORZ064-221800-

Lower Treasure Valley ID-Oregon Lower Treasure Valley-

414 AM MDT Sun Sep 22 2024

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 81. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. West winds up to 10 mph in the

morning, shifting to southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Highs 85 to

90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 84. Lows

47 to 55.

TEMPERATURE

Caldwell 77 50 80

Ontario 80 50 83

$$

=

IDZ014-221800-

Upper Treasure Valley-

414 AM MDT Sun Sep 22 2024

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 81. West winds up to

10 mph late, shifting to east this morning, then shifting to

northwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 54. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Breezy. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the morning, increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows 48 to 56. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 59. Highs 87 to

92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to

57. Highs 79 to 85.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

TEMPERATURE

Boise 79 54 80

Mountain Home 79 47 80

$$

=

IDZ016-221800-

Western Magic Valley-

414 AM MDT Sun Sep 22 2024

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 78. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph early this morning, shifting to west around 10 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 46 to 51. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Breezy. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

47 to 52. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 55. Highs 84 to

89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to

56. Highs 78 to 83.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

TEMPERATURE

Jerome 73 49 74

Twin Falls 74 50 75

$$

=

IDZ029-221800-

Owyhee Mountains-

414 AM MDT Sun Sep 22 2024

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 75.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs 79 to

85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 71 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50. Highs

66 to 76.

$$

=

IDZ015-221800-

Southwest Highlands-

414 AM MDT Sun Sep 22 2024

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 77.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

44 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 73 to 83.

$$

=

IDZ030-221800-

Southern Twin Falls County-

414 AM MDT Sun Sep 22 2024

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 76.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 45 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 57. Highs 83 to

88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56.

Highs 77 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Highs

73 to 78.

$$

=

=

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather

