Local News & NorthwestSeptember 21, 2024

ID Current Conditions

ID Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM MDT Saturday, September 21, 2024

AP News, Associated Press

ID Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM MDT Saturday, September 21, 2024

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Boise;Partly cloudy;57;W;4;38%

Burley;Clear;59;S;9;38%

Caldwell;Mostly cloudy;58;WNW;5;34%

Challis;Clear;56;NNW;9;41%

Coeur D'Alene;Mostly clear;53;SSE;5;46%

Driggs;Clear;48;SE;4;65%

Hailey;Clear;50;WNW;13;61%

Idaho Falls;Clear;60;S;9;49%

Jerome;Clear;55;SW;8;36%

Lewiston;Mostly cloudy;63;SW;3;38%

Lowell;Mostly clear;51;N;3;89%

Mccall;Clear;51;N;10;51%

Mountain Home;Partly cloudy;57;NNW;4;31%

Mullan Pass;Clear;42;Calm;0;54%

Pocatello;Clear;56;SSE;5;50%

Rexburg;Clear;59;S;9;53%

Salmon;Clear;57;N;5;40%

Sandpoint;Mostly cloudy;53;N;2;43%

Stanley;Clear;39;ESE;2;65%

Twin Falls;Clear;55;SW;14;36%

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather

