ID Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM MDT Saturday, September 21, 2024
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Boise;Partly cloudy;57;W;4;38%
Burley;Clear;59;S;9;38%
Caldwell;Mostly cloudy;58;WNW;5;34%
Challis;Clear;56;NNW;9;41%
Coeur D'Alene;Mostly clear;53;SSE;5;46%
Driggs;Clear;48;SE;4;65%
Hailey;Clear;50;WNW;13;61%
Idaho Falls;Clear;60;S;9;49%
Jerome;Clear;55;SW;8;36%
Lewiston;Mostly cloudy;63;SW;3;38%
Lowell;Mostly clear;51;N;3;89%
Mccall;Clear;51;N;10;51%
Mountain Home;Partly cloudy;57;NNW;4;31%
Mullan Pass;Clear;42;Calm;0;54%
Pocatello;Clear;56;SSE;5;50%
Rexburg;Clear;59;S;9;53%
Salmon;Clear;57;N;5;40%
Sandpoint;Mostly cloudy;53;N;2;43%
Stanley;Clear;39;ESE;2;65%
Twin Falls;Clear;55;SW;14;36%
