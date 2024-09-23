Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 26, 2024

ID Current Conditions

ID Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM MDT Thursday, September 26, 2024

AP News, Associated Press

ID Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM MDT Thursday, September 26, 2024

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Boise;Mostly cloudy;70;NNW;5;21%

Burley;Mostly clear;65;SSW;7;35%

Caldwell;Mostly cloudy;70;NW;5;22%

Challis;Clear;60;Calm;0;33%

Coeur D'Alene;Cloudy;60;S;13;69%

Driggs;Clear;55;S;9;25%

Hailey;Clear;55;NW;9;47%

Idaho Falls;Clear;56;Calm;0;57%

Jerome;Clear;64;SSE;6;23%

Lewiston;Cloudy;70;NW;13;43%

Lowell;Showers;67;Calm;0;67%

Mccall;Showers;67;W;7;30%

Mountain Home;Mostly clear;65;NNE;6;19%

Mullan Pass;Showers;47;SSW;9;92%

Pocatello;Clear;69;SSE;10;17%

Rexburg;Clear;69;S;16;29%

Salmon;Clear;72;S;6;20%

Sandpoint;Cloudy;58;SW;12;75%

Stanley;Clear;54;SW;7;27%

Twin Falls;Clear;65;SSW;12;26%

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather

