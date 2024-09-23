ID Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM MDT Thursday, September 26, 2024
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Boise;Mostly cloudy;70;NNW;5;21%
Burley;Mostly clear;65;SSW;7;35%
Caldwell;Mostly cloudy;70;NW;5;22%
Challis;Clear;60;Calm;0;33%
Coeur D'Alene;Cloudy;60;S;13;69%
Driggs;Clear;55;S;9;25%
Hailey;Clear;55;NW;9;47%
Idaho Falls;Clear;56;Calm;0;57%
Jerome;Clear;64;SSE;6;23%
Lewiston;Cloudy;70;NW;13;43%
Lowell;Showers;67;Calm;0;67%
Mccall;Showers;67;W;7;30%
Mountain Home;Mostly clear;65;NNE;6;19%
Mullan Pass;Showers;47;SSW;9;92%
Pocatello;Clear;69;SSE;10;17%
Rexburg;Clear;69;S;16;29%
Salmon;Clear;72;S;6;20%
Sandpoint;Cloudy;58;SW;12;75%
Stanley;Clear;54;SW;7;27%
Twin Falls;Clear;65;SSW;12;26%
_____
