ID Forecast for Friday, September 20, 2024
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Boise;Clouds and sun, nice;77;55;ENE;6;52%;0%;5
Burley;Clouds and sun, nice;72;46;SSW;5;62%;0%;5
Caldwell;Partly sunny;77;50;SE;5;58%;0%;5
Challis;A stray t-shower;69;40;SSW;4;65%;41%;4
Coeur D'Alene;Mostly sunny;76;49;S;8;50%;0%;4
Driggs;A stray t-shower;64;39;SE;7;66%;40%;5
Hailey;Inc. clouds;67;44;NNE;9;62%;0%;5
Idaho Falls;A stray t-shower;71;44;S;6;58%;41%;5
Jerome;Periods of sun;73;48;SW;7;52%;0%;5
Lewiston;Mostly sunny;85;54;W;5;47%;1%;4
Lowell;Nice with sunshine;75;49;SSE;3;68%;2%;4
Mccall;Mostly sunny;65;40;SE;5;63%;0%;5
Mountain Home;Partly sunny;75;49;NNE;6;51%;0%;5
Mullan Pass;Partly sunny;59;43;WSW;6;59%;0%;5
Pocatello;Clouds and sun, nice;73;47;SE;7;59%;0%;5
Rexburg;A stray t-shower;68;43;SE;5;65%;40%;5
Salmon;A stray t-shower;68;41;SSE;3;67%;40%;5
Sandpoint;Partly sunny;74;47;SSW;6;54%;0%;4
Stanley;Warmer;67;31;SW;5;66%;0%;4
Twin Falls;Periods of sun, nice;72;49;SW;7;53%;0%;5
_____
