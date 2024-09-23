ID Forecast for Saturday, September 21, 2024
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Boise;Sunshine, pleasant;78;48;NNW;8;41%;0%;5
Burley;Mostly sunny;73;44;SW;7;58%;0%;5
Caldwell;Mostly sunny;78;49;NW;7;46%;1%;5
Challis;Clouds and sun, nice;74;38;NW;6;49%;0%;5
Coeur D'Alene;Partly sunny;71;41;SE;8;44%;0%;4
Driggs;Sunny;67;38;SSE;9;53%;8%;5
Hailey;Mostly sunny;72;43;N;10;50%;2%;5
Idaho Falls;Sunny and pleasant;74;41;S;11;51%;0%;5
Jerome;Mostly sunny, nice;75;45;WSW;9;46%;0%;5
Lewiston;Mostly sunny, nice;76;48;S;8;38%;0%;4
Lowell;Mostly sunny, nice;70;44;ESE;3;64%;0%;4
Mccall;Partly sunny;64;34;NNE;5;56%;0%;5
Mountain Home;Mostly sunny, nice;77;45;NNW;9;42%;0%;5
Mullan Pass;Mostly sunny;52;41;WSW;6;58%;0%;4
Pocatello;Mostly sunny;76;43;S;9;48%;0%;5
Rexburg;Sunny and pleasant;72;42;SSE;8;54%;8%;5
Salmon;Partly sunny, nice;72;36;N;5;57%;0%;5
Sandpoint;Partly sunny;69;40;NNE;7;44%;0%;4
Stanley;Partly sunny;69;30;NNE;6;57%;0%;5
Twin Falls;Mostly sunny, nice;75;47;WSW;10;46%;0%;5
