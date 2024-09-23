Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 19, 2024

ID Forecast

ID Forecast for Saturday, September 21, 2024

AP News, Associated Press

ID Forecast for Saturday, September 21, 2024

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Boise;Sunshine, pleasant;78;48;NNW;8;41%;0%;5

Burley;Mostly sunny;73;44;SW;7;58%;0%;5

Caldwell;Mostly sunny;78;49;NW;7;46%;1%;5

Challis;Clouds and sun, nice;74;38;NW;6;49%;0%;5

Coeur D'Alene;Partly sunny;71;41;SE;8;44%;0%;4

Driggs;Sunny;67;38;SSE;9;53%;8%;5

Hailey;Mostly sunny;72;43;N;10;50%;2%;5

Idaho Falls;Sunny and pleasant;74;41;S;11;51%;0%;5

Jerome;Mostly sunny, nice;75;45;WSW;9;46%;0%;5

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Lewiston;Mostly sunny, nice;76;48;S;8;38%;0%;4

Lowell;Mostly sunny, nice;70;44;ESE;3;64%;0%;4

Mccall;Partly sunny;64;34;NNE;5;56%;0%;5

Mountain Home;Mostly sunny, nice;77;45;NNW;9;42%;0%;5

Mullan Pass;Mostly sunny;52;41;WSW;6;58%;0%;4

Pocatello;Mostly sunny;76;43;S;9;48%;0%;5

Rexburg;Sunny and pleasant;72;42;SSE;8;54%;8%;5

Salmon;Partly sunny, nice;72;36;N;5;57%;0%;5

Sandpoint;Partly sunny;69;40;NNE;7;44%;0%;4

Stanley;Partly sunny;69;30;NNE;6;57%;0%;5

Twin Falls;Mostly sunny, nice;75;47;WSW;10;46%;0%;5

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather

Advertisement
Related
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Accuracy Matters
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Local News & NorthwestOct. 2
House GOP opposes Prop 1 ballot initiative
Related
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Meetings
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Births
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Palouse School placed on lockdown Friday morning after hoax call
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Two people injured in Thursday night crash near Deary
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Local briefs
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy