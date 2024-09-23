Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 20, 2024

ID Forecast

ID Forecast for Sunday, September 22, 2024

AP News, Associated Press

ID Forecast for Sunday, September 22, 2024

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Boise;Sunny and delightful;75;49;NNE;7;42%;0%;5

Burley;Brilliant sunshine;69;41;WSW;6;53%;0%;5

Caldwell;Sunny and pleasant;76;46;WNW;8;40%;0%;5

Challis;Partly sunny;69;38;NW;4;46%;0%;5

Coeur D'Alene;Partly sunny;71;43;ESE;6;37%;0%;4

Driggs;Sunny and pleasant;70;38;ESE;6;53%;2%;5

Hailey;Mostly sunny;68;45;NNE;9;49%;0%;5

Idaho Falls;Sunny and nice;73;41;NNW;6;53%;0%;5

Jerome;Sunny;71;45;SW;8;42%;0%;5

Lewiston;Mostly sunny;78;49;WNW;5;37%;0%;4

Lowell;Mostly sunny, nice;71;43;SE;3;62%;0%;4

Mccall;Sunny;65;36;NE;6;50%;0%;5

Mountain Home;Sunny and pleasant;73;43;N;8;40%;0%;5

Mullan Pass;Partly sunny;57;43;WSW;3;46%;0%;4

Pocatello;Sunny and pleasant;73;43;WSW;8;46%;0%;5

Rexburg;Sunny and beautiful;73;40;NE;6;50%;0%;5

Salmon;Mostly cloudy;66;35;ENE;3;57%;0%;4

Sandpoint;Partly sunny;69;41;NE;6;38%;0%;4

Stanley;Mostly sunny;69;30;ENE;5;53%;0%;5

Twin Falls;Sunny;70;47;SW;10;42%;0%;5

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather

