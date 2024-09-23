ID Forecast for Monday, September 23, 2024
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Boise;Nice with some sun;78;53;NE;7;36%;0%;5
Burley;Mostly sunny, nice;72;47;SW;5;49%;0%;5
Caldwell;Partly sunny, nice;78;49;NNE;6;43%;0%;5
Challis;Increasing clouds;75;42;WSW;5;37%;0%;5
Coeur D'Alene;Cloudy;72;49;SSE;7;41%;11%;2
Driggs;Mostly sunny;69;40;SE;7;50%;2%;5
Hailey;Clouds rolling in;71;45;NNW;9;45%;0%;5
Idaho Falls;Sunshine, pleasant;74;45;S;7;50%;3%;5
Jerome;Mostly sunny;74;49;SW;8;36%;0%;5
Lewiston;Mostly cloudy;80;54;SW;5;32%;15%;3
Lowell;Mostly cloudy;71;46;SE;2;65%;11%;3
Mccall;Becoming cloudy;66;40;ENE;5;49%;4%;5
Mountain Home;Partly sunny, nice;77;49;N;8;38%;0%;5
Mullan Pass;Mostly cloudy;56;44;WSW;4;49%;12%;2
Pocatello;Sunny and pleasant;75;47;S;7;44%;3%;5
Rexburg;Sunny and pleasant;72;43;SSE;6;50%;3%;5
Salmon;Clouding up;71;41;NNW;3;55%;0%;5
Sandpoint;Cloudy;69;46;SSW;6;44%;10%;2
Stanley;Mostly cloudy;71;33;WSW;5;46%;0%;4
Twin Falls;Mostly sunny;73;53;SW;8;35%;0%;5
