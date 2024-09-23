ID Forecast for Friday, September 27, 2024

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Boise;Sunny and not as hot;83;57;ENE;7;41%;0%;4

Burley;Sunny;80;46;S;7;43%;0%;5

Caldwell;Sunny and not as hot;82;50;ESE;5;47%;0%;4

Challis;Sunny and nice;79;41;WSW;7;34%;0%;5

Coeur D'Alene;Cooler;68;50;SSE;10;44%;0%;4

Driggs;Sunny and pleasant;76;43;SE;9;35%;0%;5

Hailey;Sunny and pleasant;76;46;N;11;36%;0%;5

Idaho Falls;Sunny and warm;80;45;S;14;36%;0%;5

Jerome;Plenty of sunshine;80;49;SSW;8;37%;0%;5