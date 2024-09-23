Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 25, 2024

ID Forecast

ID Forecast for Friday, September 27, 2024

AP News, Associated Press

ID Forecast for Friday, September 27, 2024

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Boise;Sunny and not as hot;83;57;ENE;7;41%;0%;4

Burley;Sunny;80;46;S;7;43%;0%;5

Caldwell;Sunny and not as hot;82;50;ESE;5;47%;0%;4

Challis;Sunny and nice;79;41;WSW;7;34%;0%;5

Coeur D'Alene;Cooler;68;50;SSE;10;44%;0%;4

Driggs;Sunny and pleasant;76;43;SE;9;35%;0%;5

Hailey;Sunny and pleasant;76;46;N;11;36%;0%;5

Idaho Falls;Sunny and warm;80;45;S;14;36%;0%;5

Jerome;Plenty of sunshine;80;49;SSW;8;37%;0%;5

Lewiston;Partly sunny, cooler;76;51;ESE;5;49%;2%;4

Lowell;Clouds and sun, nice;74;47;ESE;2;66%;25%;4

Mccall;Mostly sunny;67;41;SE;6;58%;1%;4

Mountain Home;Sunny and not as hot;82;51;NE;7;37%;0%;5

Mullan Pass;Cooler;52;46;SW;6;62%;0%;4

Pocatello;Sunny and warm;82;48;SE;8;31%;0%;5

Rexburg;Sunlit and very warm;80;44;SE;10;35%;0%;5

Salmon;Mostly sunny;79;39;SW;5;47%;1%;4

Sandpoint;Cooler;66;45;S;7;48%;0%;4

Stanley;Sunny and nice;72;30;S;6;48%;1%;5

Twin Falls;Sunny, not as warm;79;51;SSW;9;36%;0%;5

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather

