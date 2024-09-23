ID Forecast for Friday, September 27, 2024
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Boise;Sunny and not as hot;83;57;ENE;7;41%;0%;4
Burley;Sunny;80;46;S;7;43%;0%;5
Caldwell;Sunny and not as hot;82;50;ESE;5;47%;0%;4
Challis;Sunny and nice;79;41;WSW;7;34%;0%;5
Coeur D'Alene;Cooler;68;50;SSE;10;44%;0%;4
Driggs;Sunny and pleasant;76;43;SE;9;35%;0%;5
Hailey;Sunny and pleasant;76;46;N;11;36%;0%;5
Idaho Falls;Sunny and warm;80;45;S;14;36%;0%;5
Jerome;Plenty of sunshine;80;49;SSW;8;37%;0%;5
Lewiston;Partly sunny, cooler;76;51;ESE;5;49%;2%;4
Lowell;Clouds and sun, nice;74;47;ESE;2;66%;25%;4
Mccall;Mostly sunny;67;41;SE;6;58%;1%;4
Mountain Home;Sunny and not as hot;82;51;NE;7;37%;0%;5
Mullan Pass;Cooler;52;46;SW;6;62%;0%;4
Pocatello;Sunny and warm;82;48;SE;8;31%;0%;5
Rexburg;Sunlit and very warm;80;44;SE;10;35%;0%;5
Salmon;Mostly sunny;79;39;SW;5;47%;1%;4
Sandpoint;Cooler;66;45;S;7;48%;0%;4
Stanley;Sunny and nice;72;30;S;6;48%;1%;5
Twin Falls;Sunny, not as warm;79;51;SSW;9;36%;0%;5
_____
Copyright 2024 AccuWeather