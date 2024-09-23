Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 22, 2024

ID Forecast

ID Forecast for Tuesday, September 24, 2024

AP News, Associated Press

ID Forecast for Tuesday, September 24, 2024

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Boise;Breezy in the a.m.;81;54;NNE;11;38%;0%;5

Burley;Nice with some sun;74;46;SSW;8;47%;0%;5

Caldwell;Sunshine, pleasant;82;51;NW;7;44%;0%;5

Challis;Partly sunny, nice;75;42;WNW;4;42%;0%;5

Coeur D'Alene;Mostly cloudy;76;51;SE;7;50%;0%;3

Driggs;Cloudy;68;40;SSE;6;49%;0%;3

Hailey;Nice with some sun;74;46;NNE;10;42%;0%;5

Idaho Falls;Clouds and sun, nice;74;44;S;7;45%;0%;5

Jerome;Partly sunny, nice;76;49;SSW;10;38%;0%;5

Lewiston;Clouds and sunshine;85;56;ENE;5;43%;0%;4

Lowell;Clouds and sun;75;49;ESE;3;67%;0%;3

Mccall;Mostly sunny;68;42;NE;5;54%;0%;5

Mountain Home;Windy with some sun;79;51;NNW;18;35%;0%;5

Mullan Pass;Rather cloudy;58;49;SW;4;64%;0%;2

Pocatello;Partly sunny;76;46;S;8;40%;0%;5

Rexburg;Clouds and sun;73;43;SE;6;47%;0%;5

Salmon;Clouds and sun, nice;72;39;NNW;3;56%;0%;4

Sandpoint;Mostly cloudy;73;48;NE;7;54%;1%;2

Stanley;Partly sunny;72;34;N;4;52%;0%;5

Twin Falls;Breezy in the a.m.;76;50;SW;14;34%;0%;5

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather

