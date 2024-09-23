ID Forecast for Tuesday, September 24, 2024
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Boise;Breezy in the a.m.;81;54;NNE;11;38%;0%;5
Burley;Nice with some sun;74;46;SSW;8;47%;0%;5
Caldwell;Sunshine, pleasant;82;51;NW;7;44%;0%;5
Challis;Partly sunny, nice;75;42;WNW;4;42%;0%;5
Coeur D'Alene;Mostly cloudy;76;51;SE;7;50%;0%;3
Driggs;Cloudy;68;40;SSE;6;49%;0%;3
Hailey;Nice with some sun;74;46;NNE;10;42%;0%;5
Idaho Falls;Clouds and sun, nice;74;44;S;7;45%;0%;5
Jerome;Partly sunny, nice;76;49;SSW;10;38%;0%;5
Lewiston;Clouds and sunshine;85;56;ENE;5;43%;0%;4
Lowell;Clouds and sun;75;49;ESE;3;67%;0%;3
Mccall;Mostly sunny;68;42;NE;5;54%;0%;5
Mountain Home;Windy with some sun;79;51;NNW;18;35%;0%;5
Mullan Pass;Rather cloudy;58;49;SW;4;64%;0%;2
Pocatello;Partly sunny;76;46;S;8;40%;0%;5
Rexburg;Clouds and sun;73;43;SE;6;47%;0%;5
Salmon;Clouds and sun, nice;72;39;NNW;3;56%;0%;4
Sandpoint;Mostly cloudy;73;48;NE;7;54%;1%;2
Stanley;Partly sunny;72;34;N;4;52%;0%;5
Twin Falls;Breezy in the a.m.;76;50;SW;14;34%;0%;5
