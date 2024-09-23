ID Missoula MT Zone Forecast

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain early in the

afternoon. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Highs in the 80s

to lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of rain showers

in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

West winds to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph mainly south of

Highway 12.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

$$

IDZ008-252200-

Lower Hells Canyon/Salmon River Region-

Including the cities of Riggins and White Bird

231 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 71 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. South winds to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 86.

$$

IDZ009-010-252200-

Western Lemhi County-Eastern Lemhi County-

Including the cities of Shoup, Salmon, and Leadore

331 AM MDT Wed Sep 25 2024

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest winds to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

