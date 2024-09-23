ID Missoula MT Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 24, 2024
_____
992 FPUS55 KMSO 250932
ZFPMSO
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Missoula MT
330 AM MDT Wed Sep 25 2024
IDZ005-252200-
Northern Clearwater Mountains-
Including the cities of Pierce and Elk River
231 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows in the
upper 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog and frost in the morning.
Highs in the 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows
in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in
the 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
$$
IDZ006-252200-
Southern Clearwater Mountains-
Including the cities of Powell, Elk City, and Dixie
231 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 89. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of rain showers
in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent. Lows 38 to 53. West winds to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs 59 to 74.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 52.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
36 to 51.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to
87.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows
36 to 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs
57 to 72.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.
Lows 28 to 43.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs
57 to 72.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 44.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 79.
$$
IDZ007-252200-
Orofino/Grangeville Region-
Including the city of Kooskia
231 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain early in the
afternoon. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Highs in the 80s
to lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of rain showers
in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
West winds to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph mainly south of
Highway 12.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s to mid
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
$$
IDZ008-252200-
Lower Hells Canyon/Salmon River Region-
Including the cities of Riggins and White Bird
231 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation
40 percent. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs 71 to 85.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. South winds to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 89.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 86.
$$
IDZ009-010-252200-
Western Lemhi County-Eastern Lemhi County-
Including the cities of Shoup, Salmon, and Leadore
331 AM MDT Wed Sep 25 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest winds to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2024 AccuWeather