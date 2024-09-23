ID Missoula MT Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 21, 2024
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Missoula MT
331 AM MDT Sun Sep 22 2024
Northern Clearwater Mountains-
Including the cities of Pierce and Elk River
231 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost early in the morning.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Southern Clearwater Mountains-
Including the cities of Powell, Elk City, and Dixie
231 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Widespread frost and patchy fog early in the morning. Areas of
frost late in the morning. Highs 59 to 74.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog and frost after midnight. Lows 34 to 49.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the
morning. Highs 60 to 75.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog through the night.
Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 35 to 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 71 to 86.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 56.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 89.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Lows 39 to 54.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to
76.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows
36 to 51.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 74.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
evening. Lows 32 to 47.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 57 to
72.
Orofino/Grangeville Region-
Including the city of Kooskia
231 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Lower Hells Canyon/Salmon River Region-
Including the cities of Riggins and White Bird
231 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 82.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 92.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 92.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 83.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.
Western Lemhi County-Eastern Lemhi County-
Including the cities of Shoup, Salmon, and Leadore
331 AM MDT Sun Sep 22 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
