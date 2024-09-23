ID Missoula MT Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 21, 2024

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Missoula MT

331 AM MDT Sun Sep 22 2024

Northern Clearwater Mountains-

Including the cities of Pierce and Elk River

231 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

Southern Clearwater Mountains-

Including the cities of Powell, Elk City, and Dixie

231 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Widespread frost and patchy fog early in the morning. Areas of

frost late in the morning. Highs 59 to 74.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog and frost after midnight. Lows 34 to 49.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the

morning. Highs 60 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog through the night.

Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 35 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 71 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows 39 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to

76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

36 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 32 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 57 to

72.

$$

