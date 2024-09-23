ID Missoula MT Zone Forecast for Friday, September 20, 2024

_____

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Missoula MT

231 PM MDT Fri Sep 20 2024

Northern Clearwater Mountains-

Including the cities of Pierce and Elk River

131 PM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy frost

after midnight, then areas of frost late in the night. Lows in

the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost and patchy fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Patchy fog in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southern Clearwater Mountains-

Including the cities of Powell, Elk City, and Dixie

131 PM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost late in the evening.

Widespread frost and patchy fog after midnight. Lows 27 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost and patchy fog in the

morning. Highs 57 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Widespread frost after midnight. Lows 28 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost and patchy fog in the

morning. Highs 59 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 34 to 49.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the

morning. Highs 58 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Patchy fog through the night. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

33 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 66 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

35 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 58 to

73.

Orofino/Grangeville Region-

Including the city of Kooskia