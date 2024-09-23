ID Missoula MT Zone Forecast for Friday, September 20, 2024
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Missoula MT
231 PM MDT Fri Sep 20 2024
Northern Clearwater Mountains-
Including the cities of Pierce and Elk River
131 PM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy frost
after midnight, then areas of frost late in the night. Lows in
the 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost and patchy fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.
Patchy fog in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Southern Clearwater Mountains-
Including the cities of Powell, Elk City, and Dixie
131 PM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost late in the evening.
Widespread frost and patchy fog after midnight. Lows 27 to 42.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost and patchy fog in the
morning. Highs 57 to 72.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Widespread frost after midnight. Lows 28 to 43.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost and patchy fog in the
morning. Highs 59 to 74.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 34 to 49.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the
morning. Highs 58 to 73.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.
Patchy fog through the night. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows
33 to 48.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 66 to 81.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 52.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 85.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 52.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 78.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows
35 to 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 58 to
73.
Orofino/Grangeville Region-
Including the city of Kooskia
131 PM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Lower Hells Canyon/Salmon River Region-
Including the cities of Riggins and White Bird
131 PM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
Western Lemhi County-Eastern Lemhi County-
Including the cities of Shoup, Salmon, and Leadore
231 PM MDT Fri Sep 20 2024
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost late in the night. Lows
in the 30s. North winds to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in
the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs
in the 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
