ID Missoula MT Zone Forecast for Friday, September 20, 2024
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Missoula MT
331 AM MDT Sat Sep 21 2024
Northern Clearwater Mountains-
Including the cities of Pierce and Elk River
231 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost and patchy fog early in
the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in
the 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows in
the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in
the evening. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
Southern Clearwater Mountains-
Including the cities of Powell, Elk City, and Dixie
231 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Widespread
frost early in the morning, then areas of frost late in the
morning. Highs 57 to 72.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows
29 to 44.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost and patchy fog in the
morning. Highs 60 to 75.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 34 to 49.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the
morning. Highs 60 to 75.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog through the night.
Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 34 to 49.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 68 to 83.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 54.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 85.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 51.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 76.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows
36 to 51.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 56 to
71.
Orofino/Grangeville Region-
Including the city of Kooskia
231 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Lower Hells Canyon/Salmon River Region-
Including the cities of Riggins and White Bird
231 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 89.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
Western Lemhi County-Eastern Lemhi County-
Including the cities of Shoup, Salmon, and Leadore
331 AM MDT Sat Sep 21 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost early in the morning.
Highs in the 60s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
