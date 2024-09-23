ID Missoula MT Zone Forecast for Friday, September 20, 2024

_____

305 FPUS55 KMSO 210933

ZFPMSO

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Missoula MT

331 AM MDT Sat Sep 21 2024

IDZ005-212200-

Northern Clearwater Mountains-

Including the cities of Pierce and Elk River

231 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost and patchy fog early in

the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

IDZ006-212200-

Southern Clearwater Mountains-

Including the cities of Powell, Elk City, and Dixie

231 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Widespread

frost early in the morning, then areas of frost late in the

morning. Highs 57 to 72.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows

29 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost and patchy fog in the

morning. Highs 60 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 34 to 49.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the

morning. Highs 60 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog through the night.

Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 34 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 68 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

36 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 56 to

71.

