ID Missoula MT Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 25, 2024
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Missoula MT
331 AM MDT Thu Sep 26 2024
Northern Clearwater Mountains-
Including the cities of Pierce and Elk River
231 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the 60s. West winds to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Cooler. Highs
in the 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.
Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs
in the 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.
Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.
Lows in the 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs
in the 60s.
Southern Clearwater Mountains-
Including the cities of Powell, Elk City, and Dixie
231 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Cooler. Highs 57 to 72. West winds to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 51.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 87.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 52.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 72.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.
Lows 25 to 40.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost and patchy fog in the
morning. Highs 54 to 69.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.
Lows 28 to 43.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs
60 to 75.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.
Lows 30 to 45.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning.
Highs 54 to 69.
Orofino/Grangeville Region-
Including the city of Kooskia
231 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Lower Hells Canyon/Salmon River Region-
Including the cities of Riggins and White Bird
231 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
70s to lower 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. South winds to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 88.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 94.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 76.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.
Western Lemhi County-Eastern Lemhi County-
Including the cities of Shoup, Salmon, and Leadore
331 AM MDT Thu Sep 26 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West
winds to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
