ID Missoula MT Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 25, 2024

_____

446 FPUS55 KMSO 260933

ZFPMSO

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Missoula MT

331 AM MDT Thu Sep 26 2024

IDZ005-262200-

Northern Clearwater Mountains-

Including the cities of Pierce and Elk River

231 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the 60s. West winds to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Cooler. Highs

in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

in the 60s.

$$

IDZ006-262200-

Southern Clearwater Mountains-

Including the cities of Powell, Elk City, and Dixie

231 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Cooler. Highs 57 to 72. West winds to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows 25 to 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost and patchy fog in the

morning. Highs 54 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows 28 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

60 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows 30 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning.

Highs 54 to 69.

