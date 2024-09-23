ID Missoula MT Zone Forecast

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Lower Hells Canyon/Salmon River Region-

Including the cities of Riggins and White Bird

231 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2024

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 82.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South

winds to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

Western Lemhi County-Eastern Lemhi County-

Including the cities of Shoup, Salmon, and Leadore

331 AM MDT Mon Sep 23 2024

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast winds to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

