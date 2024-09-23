ID Missoula MT Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 22, 2024
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Missoula MT
331 AM MDT Mon Sep 23 2024
Northern Clearwater Mountains-
Including the cities of Pierce and Elk River
231 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2024
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.
Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog and frost after
midnight. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost in the morning.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.
Lows in the 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in
the 60s.
Southern Clearwater Mountains-
Including the cities of Powell, Elk City, and Dixie
231 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2024
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy fog early in
the morning. Highs 61 to 76.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 36 to 51.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 71 to
86.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 57.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows 40 to 55.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs 58 to 73.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows
36 to 51.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 62 to
77.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows
33 to 48.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost and patchy fog in the
morning. Highs 59 to 74.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 47.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs
57 to 72.
Orofino/Grangeville Region-
Including the city of Kooskia
231 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2024
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers
and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Lows in the 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Lower Hells Canyon/Salmon River Region-
Including the cities of Riggins and White Bird
231 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2024
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 82.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South
winds to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.
Western Lemhi County-Eastern Lemhi County-
Including the cities of Shoup, Salmon, and Leadore
331 AM MDT Mon Sep 23 2024
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Southeast winds to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
