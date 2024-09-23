ID Missoula MT Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 18, 2024

_____

508 FPUS55 KMSO 190932

ZFPMSO

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Missoula MT

331 AM MDT Thu Sep 19 2024

IDZ005-192200-

Northern Clearwater Mountains-

Including the cities of Pierce and Elk River

231 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the

morning. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the

morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

IDZ006-192200-

Southern Clearwater Mountains-

Including the cities of Powell, Elk City, and Dixie

231 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 33 to

48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the

morning. Highs 55 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost and patchy fog

after midnight. Lows 30 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost and patchy fog in the

morning. Highs 56 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost and patchy fog

after midnight. Lows 29 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost and patchy fog in the

morning. Highs 57 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Patchy fog. Lows 34 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 57 to

72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night.

Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 34 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog and frost in the morning.

Highs 66 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 83.