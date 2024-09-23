ID Missoula MT Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Missoula MT
331 AM MDT Thu Sep 19 2024
Northern Clearwater Mountains-
Including the cities of Pierce and Elk River
231 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the
morning. Highs in the 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the
morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
Southern Clearwater Mountains-
Including the cities of Powell, Elk City, and Dixie
231 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 78.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 33 to
48.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the
morning. Highs 55 to 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost and patchy fog
after midnight. Lows 30 to 45.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost and patchy fog in the
morning. Highs 56 to 71.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost and patchy fog
after midnight. Lows 29 to 44.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost and patchy fog in the
morning. Highs 57 to 72.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Patchy fog. Lows 34 to 49.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 57 to
72.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night.
Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 34 to 49.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog and frost in the morning.
Highs 66 to 81.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 52.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 83.
Orofino/Grangeville Region-
Including the city of Kooskia
231 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.
Lower Hells Canyon/Salmon River Region-
Including the cities of Riggins and White Bird
231 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 78.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 76.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 88.
Western Lemhi County-Eastern Lemhi County-
Including the cities of Shoup, Salmon, and Leadore
331 AM MDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. West winds to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
