ID Missoula MT Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Missoula MT
331 AM MDT Wed Sep 18 2024
Northern Clearwater Mountains-
Including the cities of Pierce and Elk River
231 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2024
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the 60s to lower 70s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s
to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows
in the 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the
morning. Highs in the 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight.
Lows in the 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
$$
Southern Clearwater Mountains-
Including the cities of Powell, Elk City, and Dixie
231 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2024
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 56 to 71.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Patchy fog
through the night. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 32 to 47.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the
morning. Highs 63 to 78.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog through the night.
Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 34 to 49.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog and frost in the morning.
Highs 56 to 71.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost and patchy fog
after midnight. Lows 30 to 45.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost and patchy fog in the
morning. Highs 56 to 71.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost and patchy fog
after midnight. Lows 30 to 45.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost and patchy fog in the
morning. Highs 58 to 73.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 33 to 48.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
55 to 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows
33 to 48.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs
64 to 79.
$$
Orofino/Grangeville Region-
Including the city of Kooskia
231 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2024
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
$$
Lower Hells Canyon/Salmon River Region-
Including the cities of Riggins and White Bird
231 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2024
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 77.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 84.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Southwest winds to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
$$
Western Lemhi County-Eastern Lemhi County-
Including the cities of Shoup, Salmon, and Leadore
331 AM MDT Wed Sep 18 2024
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of areas of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds
to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
