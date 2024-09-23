ID Missoula MT Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 17, 2024

_____

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Missoula MT

331 AM MDT Wed Sep 18 2024

Northern Clearwater Mountains-

Including the cities of Pierce and Elk River

231 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2024

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the

morning. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight.

Lows in the 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

$$

Southern Clearwater Mountains-

Including the cities of Powell, Elk City, and Dixie

231 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2024

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 56 to 71.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Patchy fog

through the night. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 32 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the

morning. Highs 63 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog through the night.

Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 34 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog and frost in the morning.

Highs 56 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost and patchy fog

after midnight. Lows 30 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost and patchy fog in the

morning. Highs 56 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost and patchy fog

after midnight. Lows 30 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost and patchy fog in the

morning. Highs 58 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 33 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

55 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

33 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

64 to 79.

$$