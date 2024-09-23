Sections
The Palouse
The Dnews
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 24, 2024

ID Missoula MT Zone Forecast

ID Missoula MT Zone Forecast for Monday, September 23, 2024

AP News, Associated Press

ID Missoula MT Zone Forecast for Monday, September 23, 2024

_____

644 FPUS55 KMSO 240932

ZFPMSO

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Missoula MT

331 AM MDT Tue Sep 24 2024

IDZ005-242200-

Northern Clearwater Mountains-

Including the cities of Pierce and Elk River

231 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain showers

likely. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost in the morning.

Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the 60s to lower 70s.

$$

IDZ006-242200-

Southern Clearwater Mountains-

Including the cities of Powell, Elk City, and Dixie

231 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

71 to 86.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 89. South winds to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of rain

showers in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Lows 38 to 53. West winds to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 59 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

35 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to

80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight.

Lows 34 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

58 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows 30 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

57 to 72.

$$

IDZ007-242200-

Orofino/Grangeville Region-

Including the city of Kooskia

231 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast winds to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of rain

showers in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. West winds to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

$$

IDZ008-242200-

Lower Hells Canyon/Salmon River Region-

Including the cities of Riggins and White Bird

231 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 92. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Lows in the 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

71 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

$$

IDZ009-010-242200-

Western Lemhi County-Eastern Lemhi County-

Including the cities of Shoup, Salmon, and Leadore

331 AM MDT Tue Sep 24 2024

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South

winds to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather

