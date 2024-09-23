ID Missoula MT Zone Forecast for Monday, September 23, 2024
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Missoula MT
331 AM MDT Tue Sep 24 2024
Northern Clearwater Mountains-
Including the cities of Pierce and Elk River
231 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain showers
likely. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows in the upper 30s
to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost in the morning.
Highs in the 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows
in the 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in
the 60s to lower 70s.
Southern Clearwater Mountains-
Including the cities of Powell, Elk City, and Dixie
231 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
71 to 86.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 58.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 89. South winds to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of rain
showers in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Lows 38 to 53. West winds to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs 59 to 74.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 78.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
35 to 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to
80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight.
Lows 34 to 49.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs
58 to 72.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.
Lows 30 to 45.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs
57 to 72.
Orofino/Grangeville Region-
Including the city of Kooskia
231 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Southeast winds to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of rain
showers in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. West winds to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.
Lower Hells Canyon/Salmon River Region-
Including the cities of Riggins and White Bird
231 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 92. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers
and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation
40 percent. Lows in the 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
71 to 84.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 87.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.
Western Lemhi County-Eastern Lemhi County-
Including the cities of Shoup, Salmon, and Leadore
331 AM MDT Tue Sep 24 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South
winds to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Southwest winds to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.
