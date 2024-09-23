ID Missoula MT Zone Forecast for Monday, September 23, 2024

_____

644 FPUS55 KMSO 240932

ZFPMSO

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Missoula MT

331 AM MDT Tue Sep 24 2024

IDZ005-242200-

Northern Clearwater Mountains-

Including the cities of Pierce and Elk River

231 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain showers

likely. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost in the morning.

Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the 60s to lower 70s.

$$

IDZ006-242200-

Southern Clearwater Mountains-

Including the cities of Powell, Elk City, and Dixie

231 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

71 to 86.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 89. South winds to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of rain

showers in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Lows 38 to 53. West winds to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 59 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

35 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to

80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight.

Lows 34 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

58 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows 30 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

57 to 72.

$$

IDZ007-242200-

Orofino/Grangeville Region-

Including the city of Kooskia

231 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s.