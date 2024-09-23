ID Pocatello ID Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Zone Forecast Product FOR Idaho
National Weather Service Pocatello
254 AM MDT Wed Sep 18 2024
This forecast may not be representative of the exact location you
are interested in. For a site-specific forecast, please visit
weather.gov/Pocatello and click the map on the main page.
IDZ072-182200-
Sawtooth/Stanley Basin-
Including Stanley
254 AM MDT Wed Sep 18 2024
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs 51 to 61.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 59 to 69.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38. Highs
59 to 69.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 56 to 66.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.
IDZ073-182200-
Sun Valley Region-
Including Ketchum, Sun Valley, and Galena
254 AM MDT Wed Sep 18 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs 55 to 64.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 35 to
42.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 68.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 71.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Highs
59 to 69.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 44.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 69.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 44.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.
IDZ052-053-182200-
Arco/Mud Lake Desert-Upper Snake River Plain-
Including Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM,
Idaho Falls, Rexburg, and St. Anthony
254 AM MDT Wed Sep 18 2024
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
rain showers in the morning...then a chance of rain showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 65.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows 38 to 45. Southwest winds
around 10 mph...shifting to southeast up to 10 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 71. Northeast winds up to
10 mph...shifting to southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 47. South winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 73. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Highs
62 to 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 46.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs 62 to
70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 72.
IDZ051-055-182200-
Shoshone/Lava Beds-Eastern Magic Valley-
Including Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Burley,
Rupert, Heyburn, and Oakley
254 AM MDT Wed Sep 18 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 69. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 47. Southwest winds around
10 mph...shifting to southeast up to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 74. Light and variable winds...
becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 50. West winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 76. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Highs
65 to 73.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to
49. Highs 66 to 73.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 76.
IDZ056-057-182200-
Southern Hills/Albion Mountains-Raft River Region-
Including Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland,
and Holbrook
254 AM MDT Wed Sep 18 2024
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 61 to 68. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest winds up to
10 mph in the evening...becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 66 to 74. Light and variable
winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 76. West winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.
Highs 63 to 73.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 73. Lows
38 to 48.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 75.
IDZ058-059-182200-
Marsh and Arbon Highlands-Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region-
Including Inkom, McCammon, Downey,
Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, and Thatcher
254 AM MDT Wed Sep 18 2024
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs 56 to 65.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 74.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.
Highs 61 to 71.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71. Lows
37 to 47.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 73.
IDZ054-182200-
Lower Snake River Plain-
Including Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls,
Shelley, and Fort Hall
254 AM MDT Wed Sep 18 2024
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Breezy. Highs 60 to 67. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 38 to
45. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 72. Light and variable winds...
becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 74. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Highs
62 to 71.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to
46. Highs 63 to 71.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 72.
IDZ075-182200-
Wood River Foothills-
Including Hailey, Bellevue, and Picabo
254 AM MDT Wed Sep 18 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs 57 to 67. West winds up to 10 mph...increasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 47. Northeast winds up to
10 mph in the evening...becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Light and variable winds...
becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Highs
60 to 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 61 to 71.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.
IDZ069-182200-
Lost River Range-
Including Borah Peak
254 AM MDT Wed Sep 18 2024
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 62.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 46.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 58 to 67.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 46.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46. Highs
57 to 67.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 47.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 58 to 67.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 47.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 70.
IDZ063-064-182200-
Caribou Range-Big Hole Mountains-
Including Wayan, Swan Valley, and Victor
254 AM MDT Wed Sep 18 2024
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning...
then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 60.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows 33 to 43.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 62 to 71.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 44.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 72.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.
Highs 60 to 69.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs 60 to
67.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 42.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 72.
IDZ068-070-182200-
Lost River Valley-Challis/Pahsimeroi Valleys-
Including Howe, Arco, Mackay, Chilly, and Challis
254 AM MDT Wed Sep 18 2024
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 54 to 64. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 44. Northwest winds up to
10 mph in the evening...becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 62 to 72. Light and
variable winds...becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 45. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. West winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 45. Highs
60 to 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 45.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.
IDZ066-067-182200-
Centennial Mountains - Island Park-Beaverhead - Lemhi Highlands-
Including Island Park, Kilgore, Dubois, Spencer,
Edie School, and Small
254 AM MDT Wed Sep 18 2024
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain
showers in the morning...then a chance of rain showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 60.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 34 to 44.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs
59 to 66.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 69.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 66. Lows
31 to 41.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs 58 to
65.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 69.
IDZ065-182200-
Teton Valley-
Including Ashton, Tetonia, and Driggs
254 AM MDT Wed Sep 18 2024
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain showers in
the morning...then rain showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 59.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 33 to 41.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 64.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 67.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 42.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 64. Lows
29 to 39.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 59 to 66.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 66.
IDZ062-182200-
Blackfoot Mountains-
Including Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, and Bone
254 AM MDT Wed Sep 18 2024
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of rain showers in the morning...then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 63.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 62 to 72.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.
Highs 59 to 69.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68. Lows
33 to 43.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71.
IDZ060-182200-
Bear River Range-
Including Emigration Summit
254 AM MDT Wed Sep 18 2024
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs 55 to 62.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 72.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 53.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 73.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 50.
Highs 61 to 69.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 69. Lows
41 to 49.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 71.
IDZ061-182200-
Bear Lake Valley-
Including St. Charles, Montpelier, and Georgetown
254 AM MDT Wed Sep 18 2024
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs 54 to 61.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 71.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 72.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.
Highs 61 to 68.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 67. Lows
32 to 42.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 69.
IDZ071-074-182200-
Frank Church Wilderness-Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin-
Including Clayton and Copper Basin
254 AM MDT Wed Sep 18 2024
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 61.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 59 to 69.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Highs
58 to 68.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 57 to 67.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.
