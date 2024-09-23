ID Pocatello ID Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 17, 2024

_____

113 FPUS55 KPIH 180854

ZFPPIH

Zone Forecast Product FOR Idaho

National Weather Service Pocatello ID

254 AM MDT Wed Sep 18 2024

This forecast may not be representative of the exact location you

are interested in. For a site-specific forecast, please visit

weather.gov/Pocatello and click the map on the main page.

IDZ072-182200-

Sawtooth/Stanley Basin-

Including Stanley

254 AM MDT Wed Sep 18 2024

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 51 to 61.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38. Highs

59 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

$$

IDZ073-182200-

Sun Valley Region-

Including Ketchum, Sun Valley, and Galena

254 AM MDT Wed Sep 18 2024

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 55 to 64.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 35 to

42.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

59 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 44.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

$$

IDZ052-053-182200-

Arco/Mud Lake Desert-Upper Snake River Plain-

Including Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM,

Idaho Falls, Rexburg, and St. Anthony

254 AM MDT Wed Sep 18 2024

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

rain showers in the morning...then a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 65.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows 38 to 45. Southwest winds

around 10 mph...shifting to southeast up to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 71. Northeast winds up to

10 mph...shifting to southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 47. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 73. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

62 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs 62 to

70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 72.

$$

IDZ051-055-182200-

Shoshone/Lava Beds-Eastern Magic Valley-

Including Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Burley,

Rupert, Heyburn, and Oakley

254 AM MDT Wed Sep 18 2024

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 69. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 47. Southwest winds around

10 mph...shifting to southeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 74. Light and variable winds...

becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 50. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 76. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

65 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to

49. Highs 66 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 76.

$$

IDZ056-057-182200-

Southern Hills/Albion Mountains-Raft River Region-

Including Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland,

and Holbrook

254 AM MDT Wed Sep 18 2024

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 61 to 68. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening...becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 66 to 74. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 76. West winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

Highs 63 to 73.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 73. Lows

38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 75.

$$

IDZ058-059-182200-

Marsh and Arbon Highlands-Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region-

Including Inkom, McCammon, Downey,

Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, and Thatcher

254 AM MDT Wed Sep 18 2024

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 56 to 65.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

Highs 61 to 71.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71. Lows

37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 73.

$$

IDZ054-182200-

Lower Snake River Plain-

Including Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls,

Shelley, and Fort Hall

254 AM MDT Wed Sep 18 2024

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 60 to 67. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 38 to

45. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 72. Light and variable winds...

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 74. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

62 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to

46. Highs 63 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 72.

$$

IDZ075-182200-

Wood River Foothills-

Including Hailey, Bellevue, and Picabo

254 AM MDT Wed Sep 18 2024

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 57 to 67. West winds up to 10 mph...increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 47. Northeast winds up to

10 mph in the evening...becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Light and variable winds...

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

60 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

$$

IDZ069-182200-

Lost River Range-

Including Borah Peak