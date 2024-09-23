ID Pocatello ID Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 22, 2024

_____

998 FPUS55 KPIH 230820

ZFPPIH

Zone Forecast Product FOR Idaho

National Weather Service Pocatello ID

219 AM MDT Mon Sep 23 2024

This forecast may not be representative of the exact location you

are interested in. For a site-specific forecast, please visit

weather.gov/Pocatello and click the map on the main page.

IDZ072-232200-

Sawtooth/Stanley Basin-

Including Stanley

219 AM MDT Mon Sep 23 2024

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

Highs 62 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 75. Lows

34 to 44.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

$$

IDZ073-232200-

Sun Valley Region-

Including Ketchum, Sun Valley, and Galena

219 AM MDT Mon Sep 23 2024

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 74.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.

Highs 66 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 48.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 76. Lows 40 to

48.

$$

IDZ052-053-232200-

Arco/Mud Lake Desert-Upper Snake River Plain-

Including Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM,

Idaho Falls, Rexburg, and St. Anthony

219 AM MDT Mon Sep 23 2024

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 74. Northeast winds up to

10 mph...shifting to southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48. Southwest winds up to

10 mph...shifting to northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 79. Northeast winds up to 10 mph...

shifting to south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 52. East winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 84. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 73 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 41 to 50. Highs 73 to

80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 50. Highs

71 to 80.

$$

IDZ051-055-232200-

Shoshone/Lava Beds-Eastern Magic Valley-

Including Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Burley,

Rupert, Heyburn, and Oakley

219 AM MDT Mon Sep 23 2024

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 77. Southwest winds up to

10 mph...shifting to west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 52. Southwest winds around

10 mph...shifting to southeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 82. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. East winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 88. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 57.

Highs 74 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 44 to 52. Highs 75 to

82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52. Highs

72 to 82.

$$

IDZ056-057-232200-

Southern Hills/Albion Mountains-Raft River Region-

Including Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland,

and Holbrook

219 AM MDT Mon Sep 23 2024

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 76. West winds up to 10 mph...

shifting to northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 82. Light and variable

winds...becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 86. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

46 to 56. Highs 73 to 83.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

72 to 82.

$$

IDZ058-059-232200-

Marsh and Arbon Highlands-Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region-

Including Inkom, McCammon, Downey,

Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, and Thatcher

219 AM MDT Mon Sep 23 2024

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

70 to 80.

$$

IDZ054-232200-

Lower Snake River Plain-

Including Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls,

Shelley, and Fort Hall

219 AM MDT Mon Sep 23 2024

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 74. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 49. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 79. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 51. East winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 86. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

43 to 53. Highs 73 to 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 50. Highs

71 to 80.

$$

IDZ075-232200-

Wood River Foothills-

Including Hailey, Bellevue, and Picabo

219 AM MDT Mon Sep 23 2024

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Light and variable winds...

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Southwest winds up to

10 mph...shifting to north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 78. Northeast winds up to 10 mph...

shifting to southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.